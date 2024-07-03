Ducks Digest

Big Ten Football Rivalries Ranked: Oregon-Washington vs. Ohio State-Michigan

The Big Ten Conference takes its traditions and rivalries seriously. Most of the rivalries have trophies, whether natural or corporate. How do the incoming rivalries of Oregon-Washington and UCLA-USC stack up?

Oct 13, 2018; Eugene, OR, USA; The Oregon Ducks celebrate in the end zone after a game against Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won in overtime 30-27.
Oct 13, 2018; Eugene, OR, USA; The Oregon Ducks celebrate in the end zone after a game against Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won in overtime 30-27. / Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon football is headed to the Big Ten Conference, a place that places tradition above nearly all else.

That tradition includes a love of rivalries. It seems like every Saturday in the fall is a trophy game of some sort. With the Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies in a new league, how do their existing rivalries stack up?

Let's rank all of the Big Ten rivalries and find out where Oregon-Washington and UCLA-USC fit in.

Methodology

Simply ranking favorites or which rivalry features the current best teams is something anyone can do. There's a lot of subjectivity. This ranking includes some subjectivity, but a majority of the scoring comes from the games themselves.

Here are the five data points that were used, which, when sorted and ranked, gave each rivalry a maximum score of 21 or minimum of 1. Ties were split (e.g. Two rivalries tie for third, which is 19 points. They then split the 19 for third and 18 for fourth to both receive 18.5). The data points were also weighted, with preference going to longevity then evenness of the series all-time and over the last 10 meetings, and finally subjectivity.

  • 30% Total Number of Games Played
  • 25% Winning Percentage (The closer to .500 the better)
  • 25% Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage
  • 15% Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name
  • 15% Personal Power Rank

The maximum points possible is 21 and the minimum is one.

21. Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Freedom Trophy) - 3.35 points

The Wisconsin Badgers celebrate with the Freedom Trophy following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Nov 18, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers celebrate with the Freedom Trophy following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Games Played: 2 (17)
Winning Percentage: 3 (.765)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 1 (1.000)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 4
Personal Power Rank: 9

20. Maryland vs. Penn State - 3.525 points

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) returns a second half kickoff against the Maryland Terrapins.
Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) returns a second half kickoff against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Games Played: 5 (47)
Winning Percentage: 1 (.925)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 6.5 (.800)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 1.5
Personal Power Rank: 2

19. Michigan vs. Northwestern (George Jewett Trophy) - 5.05 points

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during second half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Number of Games Played: 9 (76)
Winning Percentage: 2 (.790)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 3 (.900)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 5
Personal Power Rank: 4

18. Maryland vs. Rutgers - 5.475 points

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Dante Cephas (3) catches a pass in front of a Maryland Terrapins defensive back.
Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Dante Cephas (3) catches a pass in front of Maryland Terrapins defensive back Tarheeb Still (4) during the second half at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Games Played: 3 (19)
Winning Percentage: 9 (.632)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 12 (.700)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 1.5
Personal Power Rank: 1

17. Minnesota vs. Penn State (Governor's Victory Bell) - 6.6 points

Penn State Nittany Lion players celebrate with the Governor's Victory Bell trophy.
Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lion players celebrate with the Governor s Victory Bell trophy sits in the end zone following the completion of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Minnesota 45-17. / Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Games Played: 1 (16)
Winning Percentage: 10 (.625)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 17 (.600)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 3
Personal Power Rank: 3

16. Indiana vs. Michigan State (Old Brass Spittoon) - 7.9 points

The Michigan State Spartans celebrate with the Old Brass Spittoon after a victory against Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium
Oct 29, 2005; East Lansing, MI, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate with the Old Brass Spittoon after a victory against Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Spartans beat the Hoosiers 46-15. / Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Games Played: 8 (70)
Winning Percentage: 5 (.729)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 12 (.700)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 9
Personal Power Rank: 5

15. Michigan vs. Minnesota (Little Brown Jug) - 9.05 points

Michigan Wolverine players hold up the Little Brown Jug after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Oct 1, 2011; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverine players hold up the Little Brown Jug after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Games Played: 14 (105)
Winning Percentage: 4 (.748)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 3 (.900)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 11
Personal Power Rank: 12

14. Illinois vs. Ohio State (Illibuck) - 9.15 points

Ohio State Buckeyes fans celebrate with the Illini-Buck trophy during the fourth quarter of the game against Illinois.
Oct 15, 2011; Champaign, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes fans celebrate with the Illini-Buck trophy during the fourth quarter of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes won 17-7. / Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Games Played: 13 (102)
Winning Percentage: 6 (.686)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 3 (.900)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 16
Personal Power Rank: 7

13. Iowa vs. Nebraska (Heroes Trophy) - 9.15 points

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson and defensive back Braxton Clark hold the Heroes Trophy with fans.
Nov 25, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) and defensive back Braxton Clark (11) hold the Heroes Trophy with fans after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Games Played: 6 (54)
Winning Percentage: 13 (.583)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 6.5 (.800)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 7
Personal Power Rank: 16

12. Michigan State vs. Penn State (Land-Grant Trophy) -9.2 points

Penn State football players lift up the Land-Grant Trophy after defeating Michigan State, 35-16, at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football players lift up the Land-Grant Trophy after defeating Michigan State, 35-16, at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Number of Games Played: 4 (38)
Winning Percentage: 19 (.513)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 12 (.700)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 6
Personal Power Rank: 6

11. Minnesota vs. Nebraska ($5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy) - 10.9 points

Mascots for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Nebraska Cornhuskers hold the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy.
Mascots for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Nebraska Cornhuskers hold the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy. /

Total Number of Games Played: 7 (64)
Winning Percentage: 11 (.594)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 12 (.700)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 18
Personal Power Rank: 10

10. Illinois vs. Purdue (Purdue Cannon) - 13 points

Purdue offensive lineman Greg Long hoists the Cannon Trophy as Purdue celebrates defeating Illinois, 13-9.
Purdue offensive lineman Greg Long (69) hoists the Cannon Trophy as Purdue celebrates defeating Illinois, 13-9, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. / Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier

Total Number of Games Played: 12 (99)
Winning Percentage: 18 (.515)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 6.5 (.800)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 17
Personal Power Rank: 13

9. UCLA vs. USC (Victory Bell) - 13.6 points

Southern California Trojans celebrate with the victory bell at the Rose Bowl.
Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive lineman Solomon Byrd (51) and offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace (71) celebrate with the victory bell at the Rose Bowl. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Games Played: 10 (91)
Winning Percentage: 12 (.590)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 17 (.600)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 15
Personal Power Rank: 17

8. Iowa vs. Minnesota (Floyd of Rosedale) - 14.5 points

Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate with the Floyd of Rosedale after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Nov 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate with the Floyd of Rosedale after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Games Played: 17.5 (117)
Winning Percentage: 15 (.547)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 6.5 (.800)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 19
Personal Power Rank: 14

7. Michigan vs. Michigan State (Paul Bunyan Trophy) - 14.85 points

The Wolverines reclaimed the Paul Bunyan Trophy after their 29-7 win over the Michigan State.
The Wolverines reclaimed the Paul Bunyan Trophy after their 29-7 win over the Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Number of Games Played: 15.5 (116)
Winning Percentage: 7 (.651)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 20 (.500)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 13
Personal Power Rank: 19

6. Indiana vs. Purdue (Old Oaken Bucket) - 14.9 points

Purdue's Sanoussi Kane and the Boilermakers celebrate with the Old Oaken Bucket after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers.
Purdue's Sanoussi Kane (21) and the Boilermakers celebrate with the Old Oaken Bucket after the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY

Total Number of Games Played: 20 (125)
Winning Percentage: 8 (.640)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 20 (.500)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 14
Personal Power Rank: 8

5. Iowa vs. Wisconsin (Heartland Trophy) - 14.9 points

Iowa players hoist The Heartland Trophy after their game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Iowa players hoist The Heartland Trophy after their game Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Iowa beat Wisconsin 15-6. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Total Number of Games Played: 11 (97)
Winning Percentage: 17 (.516)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 17 (.600)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 12
Personal Power Rank: 20

4. Illinois vs. Northwestern (Land of Lincoln Trophy) - 15 points

Northwestern Wildcats players hoist the Land of Lincoln Trophy after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Nov 25, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats players hoist the Land of Lincoln Trophy after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Games Played: 17.5 (117)
Winning Percentage: 21 (.501)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 12 (.700)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 10
Personal Power Rank: 11

3. Oregon vs. Washington (Border War) - 15.35 points

The Oregon Ducks defense celebrates on the goal line during the second half against the Washington Huskies.
Oct 14, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Oregon Ducks defense celebrates on the goal line during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Games Played: 15.5 (116)
Winning Percentage: 14 (.565)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 20 (.500)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 8
Personal Power Rank: 18

2. Michigan vs. Ohio State (The Game) - 17.6 points

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Drake Nugent prepares to snap the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Drake Nugent (60) prepares to snap the ball during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

Total Number of Games Played: 19 (118)
Winning Percentage: 16 (.542)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 12 (.700)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 21
Personal Power Rank: 21

1. Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (Paul Bunyan's Axe) - 17.95 points

The Badgers hoist the Paul Bunyan Axe after their victory during Wisconsin's 20-7 win over Minnesota.
The Badgers hoist the Paul Bunyan Axe after their victory during Wisconsin's 20-7 win over Minnesota during the Big 10 football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Saturday, November 23, 2013. / Rick Wood / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Number of Games Played: 21 (133)
Winning Percentage: 20 (.504)
Last 10 Meetings Winning Percentage: 12 (.700)
Coolness of Trophy or Rivalry Name: 20
Personal Power Rank: 15

