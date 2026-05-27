Former Oregon Duck Acrobat Sol Ruca’s WWE Rise Is Hard To Ignore

The Oregon Ducks are well represented in sports after college, as many of "Pro Ducks" athletes have gone on to do big things. Whether that is in the NBA, MLB, or even the NFL, the Ducks' biggest stars can shine at the next level.

For former Ducks acrobatics and tumbling star Calyx Hampton, she chose a different path that has ultimately paid off. Hampton, A.K.A. Sol Ruca, is a professional wrestler for the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

Apr 1, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Becky Lynch during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ruca was recently signed to the biggest TV brand among the WWE, as she was signed by RAW, which is a weekly show on Mondays that showcases the biggest stars of the current and future generation of the WWE. This is a show that is on Netflix, and Ruca, since signing, has been a star in the women's division.

Sol Ruca vs. Becky Lynch

Immediately when signing with the RAW brand, Ruca was inserted in a feud with future WWE Hall of Famer Becky Lynch, who is currently the Intercontinental Champion.

Lynch was on the receiving end of a Sol Snatcher, which is the finishing move for the former Oregon Ducks' athlete, which later led to a Saturday Night's Main Event match that was a non-title match. In this match, Ruca was victorious despite not pinning Lynch for the victory.

Sol Ruca's First Title Shot

This came after a finishing move to the referee, who was pushed near Ruca by lynch as a tactic to save herself. This led to a disqualification. While Lynch believed the coast was clear, she was informed that she had actually bitten off more than she could chew, as she will now be forced to give Ruca a title shot this Sunday at Clash in Italy.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot reacts after the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This is Ruca's first title opportunity since joining the main roster, as she is chasing after the prestigious midcard title. Lynch has been on a dominating stretch, as she has won the title but also lost it multiple times in the past. This will be the first title match that she will have since defeating the legendary AJ Lee at the biggest WWE premium live event, WrestleMania, which won her title back.

Although Ruca is the most talented wrestler that Lynch has faced in her time with the Intercontinental Championship, the former acrobatics and tumbling star is still likely an underdog, as not many of the stars who are called up from NXT (WWE's developmental show) win their first championship match. This would catapult Ruca's career in the biggest way, as this win is much bigger than a title around her waist.

In fact, this win would be bigger than any other win she could have on the roster. This would show that she can hang with the best of the best, and arguably the greatest woman to wrestle in the WWE ever. If she has her hand held on Sunday, she will be the first former Oregon athlete to win a championship on the main roster, which will only secure the Ducks at the top of another outlet.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot the Oregon Duck greets Oregon players as they arrive before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Fans will be able to watch the event at a special start time, as the event is slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. PST, and will be hosted on ESPN Unlimited, although the first hour will be held on ESPN. It is important to note that Ruca isn't expected to have her match in the first hour of the event. The event will also be held on Netflix for international viewers.

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