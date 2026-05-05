Former Oregon Athlete Signs Major WWE Contract

Former Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling member Calyx Hampton is one of the more proven individuals that the Ducks have had when it comes to the acrobatics and tumbling team, as she has been able to stay in her avenue with the field of work that she is now in.

Hampton, better known now as "Sol Ruca," is a female wrestler from the biggest professional wrestling promotion, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Sol Ruca Takes a Major Step Forward

The Oregon Duck makes his appearance before the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Oregon gymnast makes her debut on Raw! 🦆 pic.twitter.com/MuOUgPwSqb — Ted Leroux (@TedontheDucks) May 5, 2026

Ruca has been with WWE for multiple years and is an immediate fan favorite. She recently made headlines, as she officially signed her WWE contract with their Monday night show (RAW), which many would state is the biggest show that WWE has on a weekly basis.

The only other show on a weekly basis that would compare is Smackdown on Friday nights, but even then, RAW has been the talk of WWE for years.

More on Sol Ruca's NXT Roots

This is huge news for Ruca, as she has been in NXT (WWE's developmental show that airs on Tuesday nights) since 2022.

Since starting her career in 2022, Ruca has been able to climb her way to the top of the mountain and even won the North American Championship, which is the midcard women's title. This would mean that she won a title that was just a step below the main women's title in the NXT brand.

How Sol Ruca Applys Her Time as a Acrobat and Tumbling Member in the WWE

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot performs against the Liberty Flames during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Even though she was the champion of the NXT brand with the midcard title, she still made her title feel like the real main event of the show, as fans fell in love with her style, attire, attitude, and overall skill in the ring. Her finishing move, "Sol Snatcher," is exactly how it sounds, as the move is performed when she jumps on the corner rope and does a flip before hitting a cutter to end the move.

A cutter is a simpler and basic version of the very popular and fan favorite move "R.K.O.," which is used by WWE legend Randy Orton. Ruca makes this move look better every time she does it, and she is a growing athlete who continues to show off her former tumbling and acrobatic skills in the ring. One of her main moves is one of the coolest in all of professional wrestling, as she is one of the only women wrestlers who can pull it off.

That move is when she does a round-off backflip from inside the ring to over the ropes and to the outside. Ruca's flexibility to bend and flip the way she does in the WWE ring is something that she has been able to do since her time with the Oregon Ducks. Luckily for Ruca, she is far from over with her career, as her former sport has translated to a new contract with the WWE.

What's Next For Sol Ruca

Apr 6, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Women’s World Championship match between Rhea Ripley (black attire) and Becky Lynch (red/white attire) during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ruca will now turn her focus to arguably the greatest women's wrestler of all time, Becky Lynch, who currently holds the Intercontinental Championship. The two had a run-in on Monday night, which ended with a Sol Snatcher to Lynch, sending a direct message that she isn't only ready for the main roster, but she is ready for the championship that Lynch is holding.

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