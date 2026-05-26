Oregon vs. Oregon State Rivalry Resumes After Schedule Update

The Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are set to resume their rivalry series in 2028, according to an Oregon press release.

The Ducks and the Beavers will not play in 2026 for the first season since 1944. With Oregon exiting the Pac-12 for the Big Ten conference, there was uncertainty about the future of the series as non-conference opponents. The two played each other in the Ducks’ first two seasons in the Big Ten but won’t play in either 2026 or 2027.

The in-state rivals are set to compete in a pair of home-and-home series, with the 2030 season going without a meeting in between.

The Future of the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers Rivalry

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning shakes hands with Oregon State head coach Trent Bray after the game as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both the Ducks and the Beavers announced on Tuesday that they’d play between 2028 and 2032. They’re set to compete in Corvallis on Sept. 16, 2028, and in Eugene on Sept. 15, 2029. The rivalry is set to return after a one-year hiatus on Aug. 30, 2031, before concluding this scheduling agreement on Sept. 11, 2032.

With the resumption of the rivalry, Oregon will move its non-conference game against the Utah State Aggies from Sept. 15 to Sept. 8, 2029.

The History of the In-State Rivalry

Current Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes revealed in an interview with James Crepea of The Oregonian back in February that the rivalry was on pause for more than just the 2026 season due to scheduling conflicts for the Beavers.

"We weren’t able to do that,” Barnes told Crepea. “That was on our side.”

Even though Oregon coach Dan Lanning only spent two years coaching the Ducks as members of the Pac-12 alongside the Beavers, he’s been clear about his feelings on the future of the Beavers matchup.

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“It's certainly a game that I hope, you know, stays on the schedule for the opportunity to play somebody in state. Obviously, we travel a little bit more in the Big Ten,” Lanning said ahead of the 2025 meeting.

“I know their conference is going to be reset and different, and they're going to be traveling a little bit more,” he continued. “I think it makes sense to have teams that can play each other. They're relatively close. And again, I think it's what, 129 years this rivalry’s existed, that's something you'd like to keep alive.”

The Ducks took down the Beavers 41-7 at Autzen Stadium in the fall and have won three-straight games in the series. Even though Oregon has a convincing edge in the series history at 69-51-10, the game consistently brings a tense vibe.

Oregon Ducks 2028 Schedule

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to FBSchedules, the 2028 Oregon State matchup will be the third non-conference game on the schedule. The conference opponents for the 2029 season are still unknown, and Oregon State is the only opponent for both 2031 and 2032 at the moment.

North Dakota State – Sept. 2 (home)

Baylor – Sept. 9 (home)

Oregon State – Sept. 16 (away)

Indiana – TBA (away)

Minnesota – TBA (away)

Illinois – TBA (home)

Michigan State – TBA (home)

Rutgers – TBA (home)

USC – TBA (home)

Washington – TBA (home)

Penn State – TBA (away)

Wisconsin – TBA (away)

Oregon Ducks 2029 Schedule

Portland State – Sept. 1 (home)

Utah State – Sept. 8 (home)

Oregon State – Sept. 15 (home)

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