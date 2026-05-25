Oregon Baseball's NCAA Tournament Path Gets Huge Regional Boost

For the second consecutive season, the Oregon Ducks baseball team will host an NCAA Tournament Regional at PK Park in Eugene, per the NCAA. The full bracket is set to be announced on Monday, but Oregon’s spirited effort in the Big Ten Tournament proved to be enough to lock the Ducks in as a regional host.

Oregon fell just short of upsetting the UCLA Bruins, the top-ranked team in college baseball, in the Big Ten Tournament title game on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. rounds the bases on a home run in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks lost 3-2 to the Bruins in 11 innings in the Big Ten title game. UCLA junior infielder Phoenix Call was hit by a pitch with bases loaded and two outs, which proved to be a crushing end to Oregon’s Big Ten Tournament run.

In the Big Ten championship loss to the Bruins, the Ducks led 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth after consecutive home runs in the top of the sixth by sophomore catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus and redshirt freshman Naulivou Lauaki Jr. However, with two outs in the ninth inning, redshirt sophomore Aidan Espinoza’s clutch single forced extra innings for the Bruins.

Oregon's Big Ten Tournament Performance Clinched Regional Hosting

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney celebrates a double as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the Big Ten Tournament, the Ducks were impressive both offensively and on the mound. In addition to the title game loss to UCLA, the Ducks' impressive performances on both ends were on full display in their tournament wins against the Washington Huskies and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

To reach the Big Ten title game against UCLA, Oregon shut down Nebraska and Washington, outscoring them 17-4. Oregon saw impressive pitching performances from sophomore right-handed pitchers Will Sanford and Cal Scolari, who combined for 19 strikeouts. In the loss to UCLA, Oregon junior left-handed pitcher Miles Gosztola was also impressive. Gosztola recorded four strikeouts in five innings pitched and allowed three hits and one run.

In three Big Ten Tournament games, the Ducks' bats were hot as Oregon recorded 10 total home runs, five of them coming in the 9-4 Big Ten Quarterfinal win over the Washington Huskies on Saturday morning.

How Oregon Stacks Up Against College Baseball's Best

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center right, celebrates a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The combination of consistent hitting and dominant pitching in the Big Ten Tournament not only proved that Oregon deserved to host an NCAA Regional for a second consecutive season but that they are a true threat to make a run at the College World Series.

Their performance against the Bruins, not only in the Big Ten title game, but in their four matchups this season, has shown they can compete against any team in college baseball. Two of Oregon’s three losses this season against UCLA have come on walk-offs. The other walk-off came on a grand slam in Oregon’s 9-6 loss to UCLA on May 10.

With the Ducks set to host a regional at PK Park for a second straight year, coach Mark Wasikowski’s Oregon squad hopes to put on a better showing than last season, when they went 0-2, losing to the Utah Valley Wolverines and Cal Poly Mustangs.

The full 64-team tournament bracket, along with Oregon’s regional opponents, will be revealed on Monday at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN.

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