Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies Big Ten Tournament Live Score Updates

The No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks will open up Big Ten Tournament play against the No. 11-seeded Washington Huskies in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. The Ducks were originally supposed to face the Huskies on Friday, but a rain delay in USC’s 7-0 quarterfinal win over Michigan State pushed the game back to Saturday.

The Ducks enter the tournament with a 38-15 overall record and went 20-10 in Big Ten play during the regular season as they look to reach one step closer to hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional in Eugene at PK Park for the second consecutive season.

LIVE SCORE UPDATES

BOTTOM OF FIRST: OREGON 0, WASHINGTON 0

-Noah Kenny starts on the mound for the Huskies.

TOP OF FIRST: OREGON 0, WASHINGTON 0

-Scolari with three consecutive strikeouts in first inning, off to a strong start.

-Scolari begins the first inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

-Cal Scolari on the mound for the Ducks.

LINEUPS

OREGON DUCKS

Ryan Cooney Angel Laya Drew Smith Brayden Jaksa Burke-Lee Mabeus Naulivou Lauaki Maddox Molony Jack Brooks Jax Gimenez Cal Scolari

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Jackson Hotchkiss Braeden Terry Sam DeCarlo Colton Bower Mic Paul Blake Wilson Casen Taggart Ethan Swidler Ty Cowan Noah Kenney

PREVIEW

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski comes out from the dugout to dispute a call as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the regular season, coach Mark Wasikowski’s Oregon squad went 2-1 against their arch rival, the Huskies, winning a road weekend series in Seattle at the beginning of May. In that series, Oregon outscored Washington 21-17 in a tightly contested series between the two rivals.

With Washington looking to keep their Big Ten Tournament run alive, could the Ducks and Huskies' quarterfinal matchup be another tightly contested matchup? To reach the quarterfinals, the Ducks defeated both the Ohio State Buckeyes 8-6 and the Michigan Wolverines 7-1, going 2-0 in the double elimination bracket to match up with the Ducks in the quarterfinals.

In the 7-1 win against Michigan on Wednesday night, which secured the Huskies a spot in the quarterfinals, Washington was led by the home runs of junior infielder Blake Wilson and sophomore outfielder Jackson Hotchkiss. Senior infielder Sam DeCarlo’s double in the third inning was also a critical moment in the Huskies 7-1 win over Michigan.

To upset the Ducks in the quarterfinals, the Huskies will look to rely on these three players, especially DeCarlo and Wilson. During the regular season, Wilson and DeCarlo were the top leaders for the Huskies. Hotchkiss is the Huskies' leading home run leader with 20 on the season.

Washington infielder Sam DeCarlo tags out Oregon infielder Drew Smith at second as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to his 20 home runs this season for the Huskies, Hotchkiss has also recorded 63 hits, 47 runs, and 47 RBI’s. DeCarlo is the other leader in the Huskies clubhouse as he enters the tournament matchup against the Ducks with 61 hits, 37 runs, 37 RBI’s, and seven home runs on the season.

The Huskies come in hot, and with Oregon's last game against the USC Trojans on May 16 in Eugene, in which they won a 6-5 14-inning thriller, the Ducks hope to cool down the Huskies and end their season.

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center right, celebrates a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the regular season, the Huskies finished with a 25-31 overall record and went 12-18 in conference play. With the Ducks looking to improve their tournament resume and their chances of hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional at PK Park for the second consecutive year, the Huskies would love to spoil those hopes with an upset win.

When hosting the NCAA Tournament Regional in Eugene last season as a top seed, the Ducks went 0-2, losing to the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Cal Poly Mustangs. If the Ducks are to host a regional again at PK Park, they hope to have a better showing that leads to making a run at the College World Series in Omaha.

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