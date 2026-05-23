Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten Tournament Live Score Updates

Following a 9-4 Saturday morning win over the No. 11-seeded Washington Huskies in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal, the No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks face a quick turnaround in the semifinals against the No. 2-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers with a spot in Sunday’s championship game on the line in Omaha.

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Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney celebrates a double as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nothing brings an Oregon Ducks fan more joy than ending the season of one of their biggest rivals. That’s exactly what the Ducks did as they dominated the Washington Huskies 9-4 in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal on Saturday morning at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Despite giving up a grand slam to Washington senior inflieder Ty Cowan in the top of the ninth, Oregon dominated the Huskies in the quarterfinal win. Five different Oregon players recorded home runs in the win over Washington, including Naulivou Lauaki Jr., Drew Smith, Brayden Jaksa, Jack Brooks, and Gabe Miranda.

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya, center, and Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr., left, celebrate a home run by Laya as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four of those home runs were back-to-back in the fifth and sixth innings for the Ducks. With a quick turnaround heading into Oregon’s semifinal matchup against Nebraska, the Ducks' bats will look to stay hot as they aim to advance to the Big Ten championship game to take on the No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins.

Nebraska enters Saturday night’s semifinal matchup following a thrilling 6-4 win over the No. 7-seeded Michigan Wolverines in a game that went into the wee hours of Saturday morning in Omaha.

In the quarterfinal win over Michigan, Nebraska was led by junior infielder Case Sanderson, who went 3-for-4, falling just short of completing the cycle, while recording three runs for the Cornhuskers.

Sanderson is a player the Cornhuskers will look to rely on against the Ducks as they’ll face Oregon in a semifinal matchup likely filled with a large number of Nebraska fans at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Other players to watch for Nebraska in the semifinal matchup against Oregon include senior infielder and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Dylan Carey. This season for the Cornhuskers, Carey has recorded 79 hits, 63 RBI’s, 52 runs, and 14 home runs with an OPS of 1.035 and a batting average of .346.

Oregon’s Cal Scolari, center, celebrates the end of the first inning against Nebraska at PK Park in Eugene April 12, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Nebraska outfielder Drew Grego is another player to watch for the Cornhuskers in the semifinal matchup against Oregon. In what has been an impressive first season for the Cornhuskers, Grego has recorded 56 hits, 44 RBI’s, 33 runs, and seven home runs.

Not only are the Cornhuskers aiming to advance to the championship with a win over Oregon, but they also look to keep alive their dreams of a third consecutive Big Ten Tournament title.

After an impressive performance on the mound from Oregon redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Cal Scolari, who recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts in the quarterfinal win over the Huskies, the Ducks' pitching looks to remain sharp against the Cornhuskers.

Oregon is looking to continue improving its odds of hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional in Eugene, and a win over Nebraska will benefit the Ducks' chances and put them in a good position to host.

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