Oregon Basketball Hosts Eye-Catching Power Forward Transfer
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The Oregon Ducks have done a great job in the transfer portal thus far, as they have landed four of their top targets, and many believe that there is more to come. One of their targets, who is uncommitted at this point, recently visited the Ducks on Saturday.
The Ducks reportedly hosted Alabama power forward transfer and senior transfer portal standout Taylor Bol Bowen. Bol Bowen is one of the better players in the portal when it comes to playing defense, as he is a great defender both around the perimeter and in the interior.
More on Taylor Bol Bowen
Bol Bowen finished last season with an average of one block per game and is someone who could dominate on offense when he is given the chance to. Last season, he only averaged 19 minutes a game, which is something that would likely take a step up if he were to commit to the Oregon basketball program.
As for offense, he averaged 6.3 points, but also finished with less than an average of one assist per game. Bol Bowen is one of the better rebounders when it comes to the limited minutes that he played, as he finished with a season average of 4.2 rebounds, while also becoming a solid shooter throughout the season.
He finished the season with a shooting 41 percent from the field, 30 percent behind the arc, and 80 percent from the free-throw line.
His shooting splits leave many to believe that he could be a solid player elsewhere, as many believe he was underused by Alabama. If he can continue to shoot the way that he does but see an increase in minutes, he very well could increase all of his stat averages in his final season, and this seems to be a real possibility for the prospect if he commits to the Ducks.
That being said, the Ducks have landed some solid players out of the portal, but Bol Bowen could find himself on the court very early in games thanks to his unique 6-11 frame that allows him to stretch the floor. This will open up a lane for the point guard that wouldn't be opened if the big men were unable to shoot from behind the arc. It is also worth mentioning that he is a very unique player compared to the other players the Ducks have already landed in the 2026 transfer portal.
So far, the Ducks have four commits from the transfer portal, with three forwards and only one guard. Their lone guard is Jasper Johnson (previously Kentucky). He is arguably the best player joining the Ducks from the portal. He is also joined by Andrew Meadow from Boise State, Tyron Riley (previously San Francisco), and Pharaoh Compton (previosuly San Diego State).
In conclusion, if the Ducks were able to do enough on Bol Bowen's visit to land him, then it would be great news for the Ducks, who would get a very unique player with a great ceiling for the 2026 season.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_