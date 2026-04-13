Dana Altman Lands Versatile Transfer Portal Prospect for Oregon

The Oregon Ducks landed another transfer portal addition on Sunday evening in former Boise State forward Andrew Meadow. Oregon made a priority to shore up the frontcourt by landing Meadow, who could wind up playing both forward positions for coach Dana Altman.

Another versatile player similar to fellow transfer addition Tyrone Riley IV, Meadow will give Altman plenty of flexibility in the rotation with his 6-7, 218 pound frame. It’s clear to see the Ducks have prioritized versatility early in this transfer portal cycle.

Breaking down Andrew Meadow’s fit

Feb 1, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow (13) during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 90-66. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images | Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Last season, Meadow started in all 32 games as a junior. It was the second consecutive year of starting over 30 games in a season. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game this past year.

Meadow shot the ball at a decent rate for the Broncos last season. He was 51 percent from the field and 38 percent on three-point attempts.

Something the Ducks desperately needed this past year was spacing and Meadow can offer that. Being able to shoot at 6-7 will open things up for Oregon’s backcourt next season.

Admittedly, Meadow isn’t very active in the paint for boards and only had a season-high of eight rebounds. But his defense more than makes up for any shortcomings in the rebounding department. Meadow is an active defender that could guard anywhere from 2’s through smaller 4’s.

Meadow will be a nice complementary piece to Sean Stewart. The latter shot only one three-point attempt this past season in 32 games played.

Versatility is the key

Feb 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman smiles after a basket during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Altman and the Ducks have prioritized transfers that have positional versatility

After a season where injuries ravaged the roster, Altman wants to make sure he has pieces that can effectively play multiple positions in order to compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. And with Oregon having to build nearly an entirely new roster from scratch, it makes sense that Altman has a priority in mind when evaluating talent.

Even Oregon’s first transfer portal addition in Riley, Altman showed he was going after players who weren’t just set on one position. Riley can play both guard spots and small forward if needed at his 6-6, 200 pound frame.

What comes next for Altman and crew

March 23, 2016; Anaheim, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman watches during practice the day before the semifinals of the West regional of the NCAA Tournament at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Ducks still have a glaring need in the backcourt that needs to be addressed. They have zero 2026 guards coming in and have no scholarship guards returning either.

After landing a commitment from San Diego State transfer Pharaoh Compton, it’s safe to say that they’ve landed their must grab targets at the forward spot. Compton, Riley, and Meadow all play similar positions, but in differing roles.

Center will also be another position the Ducks have to address since Nate Bittle and Ege Demir won’t be back. Four-star center signee Kendre Harrison is their lone addition at the position so far.

Later on Sunday, Altman and the Ducks landed another commitment out of the portal from San Diego State's Pharaoh Compton.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.