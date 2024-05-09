Oregon Football Player Daylen Austin Alleged Fatal Car Crash: New Details Report
Oregon Ducks football player Daylen Amir Austin was arrested last month in connection to a fatal car crash that killed a 46-year-old man in Eugene on April 15th, according to the Eugene Police Department.
Specifics surrounding the fatal car crash have emerged regarding the deceased pedestrian, who police identified as Frank William Seaman, a homeless man. Fifteen minutes before the deadly crash, a man that fit Seaman's description "threw a baseball-sized object at a white SUV car matching the description of Austin’s vehicle", according to a report from the Oregonian.
The Oregonian report details an that a hammer was found near the scene and that "Austin told police he was being menaced with a hammer by Seaman, who he claimed jumped in front of his SUV."
Police called it a “complex investigation” in a Facebook post in April.
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning addressed the fatal crash during Oregon football's spring practices.
“I have no updates right now,” Lanning said. “I know Daylen’s character and I think there are a lot of details that will continue to play out. Beyond that, I’m not going to speak on it any more than that.”
Austin is accused of failing to perform the duties of a driver when another person is injured, which is a felony.
As an Oregon football freshman in 2023, Austin appeared in three games and utilized a redshirt. A consensus four-star recruit, he was ESPN's No. 11 player in California. Austin led Long Beach Poly to a 10-1 record in his senior season, including a five-game stretch of consecutive shutouts. Austin earned All-American honors and was named the Moore League Player of the Year. He finished 2022 with 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, including two pick-sixes and 14 pass deflections.
Austin is slated to appear in court on May 22. This is a developing story.