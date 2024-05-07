College Football NIL: Two Oregon Ducks Are Top-10 Earners
The Oregon Ducks have become a name, image, and likeness powerhouse in the college athletics landscape to a degree no other program has been able to replicate. Proof positive of this is in quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s and wide receiver Evan Stewart’s earnings in the NIL space.
Gabriel and Stewart are both in the top 10 of NIL earnings among football players, clocking in at No. 8 and 10 respectively. This represents quite an accomplishment for the two high-profile transfers as they’re both yet to play a single snap for Oregon.
Gabriel has made use of his earnings to better his hometown by putting on the “I’m Inspired” uniform unveiling at Mililani High School in Mililani, Hawai’i, his hometown. The new uniforms were funded in part through Gabriel’s NIL earnings alongside partnerships with Vicis, Riddell, Nike, and others.
Part of this success has been due to the efforts of Oregon’s Division Street NIL collective which has been lauded by many as the most innovative and effective in the country.
Successes in the NIL space at Oregon have not been limited to football either, as North Carolina women’s basketball transfer Deja Kelly ranks No. 12 among women’s college athlete NIL valuations entering her senior season with Oregon.
Change is on the horizon in the NIL space as universities will soon be able to work with incoming and returning student-athletes directly.
“Coming in the fall, we can facilitate deals for student-athletes and our multimedia rights partner can facilitate deals so it’s rapidly evolving,” said Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens. “We’re going to be able to be more involved in a direct connection and facilitation of deals.”
While it’s good to see that Oregon has been at the forefront of the NIL revolution thus far, there’s more work to be done. New rules mean new strategies and Mullens appears ready to take on the challenges that await him in the next phase of NIL implementation.
