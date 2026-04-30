2027 NFL Draft Projections Bode Well for Multiple Oregon Ducks Prospects

The Oregon Ducks once again had a successful showing in the NFL Draft, as seven Ducks were selected, including two in the first round in New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq and Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman. With the 2026 NFL Draft in the past, the 2027 NFL Draft promises to be one of the most exciting for Ducks fans, with a recent mock draft suggesting that four Ducks could be taken in the first round alone.

A majority of early projections for the 2027 NFL Draft have multiple Ducks going in the first round led by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. Which other Oregon prospects are already receiving NFL attention?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A 2027 NFL mock draft by Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today, has Ducks quarterback Dante Moore being selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round.

Moore was a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and famously announced his return to Oregon on SportsCenter. If Moore’s career trajectory continues, he should be in the mix to be in New York for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony and would be in line to be a top-five pick in next year's NFL Draft.

Oregon Tight End Jamari Johnson Predicted to Join Former Duck

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson speaks during a media availability on Aug. 5, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson is predicted to be taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson was the No. 2 option at tight end last season, and is set to take over as the No. 1 option in 2026. Johnson logged 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns in his 2025 season.

The Ducks have had success at the tight end position in prior years, with former tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq both were drafted after successful years with Oregon. If Johnson is selected by the Buccaneers, he would be joining former Ducks in Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson and running back Bucky Irving.

Koi Perich and A'Mauri Washington

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Oregon safety Koi Perich has been predicted by USA Today to be taken at No. 24 by the San Francisco 49ers. Perich will be entering his first season with the Ducks in 2026 after spending the last two years with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Perich will slide into the role left by former Oregon Duck Dillon Thieneman, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The USA Today mock draft predicts that Oregon defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington will make history and become the fourth Duck to be taken in the first round of an NFL Draft. Washington had a consensus day-two prediction for the 2026 NFL Draft, but elected to come back to Eugene along with the rest of the defensive line. Washington logged 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2025.

A potential snub in the USA Today mock is wide receiver Evan Stewart. Stewart was gaining draft buzz after his 2024 season, and missed the entire 2025 season with an injury. If Stewart is able to find his form from his 2024 year, he could be in contention to be taken in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

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