Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho State Live Score Updates

The Oregon Ducks softball team is set to open up the Eugene Regional at Jane Sanders Stadium against the Idaho State Bengals on Friday night. This is Oregon’s second consecutive season hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional in Eugene as they look to reach the Women’s College World Series for the second consecutive season.

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Oregon is scheduled to take on Idaho State on Friday, May 15. The first pitch between the Ducks and Bengals is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at Jane Sanders Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

PREVIEW

Oregon infielder Taryn Ho celebrates a strikeout as the Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 24, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following their 11-9 upset loss to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, the Ducks enter the Eugene Regional with a 40-12 overall record and finished 20-4 in the Big Ten during the regular season.

The Ducks had the second-best record in conference play behind the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are also hosting a regional in Lincoln after winning both the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles.

Idaho State enters the tournament with a 37-18 overall record and earned its spot in the Eugene Regional following a 16-8 win over Sacramento State to win the Big Sky Tournament championship.

While the Ducks are the favorites on Friday night over the Bengals, several Idaho State players could challenge an Oregon team looking to return to its defensive dominance following its loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament.

Oregon’s Ayanna Shaw celebrates after scoring as the Oregon Ducks host the Stetson Hatters on Feb. 27, 2026, as part of the Oregon Classic at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notable players to watch for Idaho State include senior infielder Sydney Groves and senior outfielder Ava Brown, who led the Bengals in home runs during the regular season. Groves is the Bengals' home run leader with 19 on the season, along with recording 55 hits and 42 runs in 158 at-bats. Groves also leads the team in RBI’s with 61 on the season.

Brown has 15 on the season for the Bengals, along with recording 55 hits and 52 runs. Senior outfielder Alyssa Yee is another player to watch for the Bengals as she leads Idaho State with 65 hits on 173 at-bats this season. Idaho State will look to these three players to upset the Ducks to open the tournament.

As the Ducks have done all season, Oregon looks to rely on its top offensive leaders, including senior utility players Elon Butler and Amari Harper. Along with being Oregon's top home run leaders during the regular season, Butler and Harper also had an impact in the Ducks' Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal loss to the Badgers.

Butler recorded a home run, three runs, and an RBI, and one hit, while Harper had two RBI’s, two hits, and one run.

Oregon utility player Amari Harper makes a catch for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the Stetson Hatters on Feb. 27, 2026, as part of the Oregon Classic at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season in the Eugene Regional, Oregon opened with a dominating 8-0 win in five innings against Weber State, also from the Big Sky, and looks to have the same success against the Wildcats' conference rival, Idaho State, on Friday night.

Oregon enters the NCAA Tournament with +6500 odds to win its first national championship in program history, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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