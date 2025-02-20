Oregon Ducks Beat Iowa With Clutch Performance From Nate Bittle: Snap Road Losing Streak
The Oregon Ducks beat the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Wednesday night. Oregon was able to fend off a Hawkeyes second half comeback, and escaped with an 80-78 road win.
Oregon improved their record to 19-8 overall and 8-8 in Big Ten conference play with the win.
Iowa dropped to 14-12 and 5-10 in Big Ten play.
Ducks Get Much Needed Road Win
The Oregon Ducks were in dire need of a road win after dropping their previous four at Minnesota, UCLA, Michigan, and Michigan State. This was Oregon’s first game on their current road trip and next the Ducks will travel to Wisconsin on Saturday.
After losing five straight games, the Ducks have now won three straight games. Oregon protected home court against Northwestern and Rutgers last week.
Oregon can now let out a slight exhale as they should now be a lock to get an at-large big in the NCAA Tournament. Nonetheless, any doubt left about that will be over and done with if they can stack a road win at Wisconsin on their resume. Oregon has been hovering around the No. 7 to No. 8 seed line this week according to different bracket projections.
Nate Bittle Dominates On Both Sides of the Ball
Ducks center Nate Bittle had arguably his best game of the season against Iowa on Wednesday night. Bittle had 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. It was his fifth double-double of the season. His final block was to ice the game on a potential game winning three pointer by Iowa as the buzzer sounded.
Bittle shot an efficient 8/13 from the floor, and 4/4 from the free throw line, while only turning the ball over once. Oregon made it a point, especially early, to get the ball inside. The Ducks had 38 points in the paint compared to the Hawkeyes 24. 26 of the Ducks points in the paint were from the first half alone.
For Oregon, it was a Quad 1 win on the road, an opportunity the Ducks took full advantage of.
NEXT UP
Oregon has a chance to upset the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, which would vastly improve its NCAA Tournament standings. The Ducks are currently projected as a No. 8 seed in college basketball analyst Andy Katz’s most recent NCAA Tournament bracket predictions. The March Madness bracket prediction matches Oregon vs. the No. 9 seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first round.
QUOTABLE
Bittle talked with the media about his rim protection after Oregon's win vs. Northwestern on Tuesday. Bittle finished with 15 points with 10 rebounds and also blocked five shots in the 75-57 victory at Matthew Knight Arena.
"I think it gives (teammates) the confidence to get up and pressure the ball, and know that if they do get beat I'm down there to help them," Bittle said.