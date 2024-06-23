Oregon Track's Jenna Prandini Makes Women's 100m Final
Oregon Track & Field will be represented in one of the top races of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
Former Duck Jenna Prandini—running for PUMA—ran 11.09 seconds in her 100 meter semifinal Saturday. Although that was fourth in her heat, it was good enough to sneak into the final.
Two other Ducks ran in the 100 meter semis. Current Duck Jadyn Mays went 11.2 seconds to finish fourth in her heat with the 13th fastest time. Former Oregon runner English Gardner (Nike) ran 11.31 seconds for eighth in her heat and 21st overall in the semifinals.
Prandini will be in the first lane with the women's 100 meter finals set for 7:50 p.m. PDT. Among the other finalists, she'll have to contend with favorite Sha'Carri Richardson for one of the three spots on the team heading to Paris this summer.
