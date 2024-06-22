WATCH: Oregon Track's Jadyn Mays Reacts to Olympic Trials First Round Race
Being at home paid off for Oregon Track & Field sprinter Jadyn Mays at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Friday.
The race ultimately had three starts due to a false start and another reset. Mays was able to block out the unusual circumstances and qualify for the next round of the women's 100 meter dash.
"We kinda practice some things like that in practice sometimes," Mays told media after her race, including Oregon SI's Olivia Cleary. "Sometimes we have long holds, quick ones. Just try to mimic anything can happen. But it's definitely different when you get out there racing."
Mays finished fourth in her heat, running an Olympic Standard 11.07 seconds. Having run countless times at Hayward Field worked in her favor.
"Being at home on my track helps a little bit," Mays said. "The crowd is there. Everybody's there. I've ran on this track a million times. Obviously, its a different stage but it is definitely easier said than done."
Two former Ducks advanced in the women's 100 meter dash: Jenna Prandini for PUMA and English Gardner for Nike.
Elsewhere, a couple of other current Duck women advanced on Friday, with Shelby Moran advancing to the finals of the women's hammer throw with a mark of 69.95 meters while Ryann Porter advanced to the finals of the women's triple jump with a mark of 13.18 meters.
"The first one I saw was Shelby when she got through so I got to see that before I had to head over here," Mays said. "I was like, 'OK that's pretty good. We got Ducks through.' We definitely feed off of (each other)."
In other events featuring current and former Ducks Friday...
- Joe Delgado (Jacksonville Athletic Club) is sitting 11th in the men's decathlon through five events.
- Raevyn Rogers (Nike) and Sabrina Southerland (Under Armour) are into the semifinals of the women's 800m.
- Jackson Mestler (ASICS) finished 25th overall to get eliminated from the men's 3000m steeplechase.
- Cooper Teare (Nike), Matt Wisner, Elliott Cook (Oregon), Cole Hocker (Nike), and Sam Prakel (adidas) all advanced to the semifinals of the men's 1500m. Johnny Gregorek (ASICS) was eliminated after finished 11th in his heat.
- Cole Walsh missed 5.65 on all three of his attempts, placing him as the first one out for advancement in the men's pole vault.
