Oregon Football's Justin Herbert Impresses as Chargers Complete OTAs, Minicamp
Former Oregon football quarterback Justin Herbert entered this past offseason facing recovery from an injury and his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator since the LA Chargers made him their first pick at No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Herbert’s first chance to show off his post-injury abilities came at the recent OTAs and Minicamp, and he did not disappoint.
Coaches and teammates have praised everything about Herbert this offseason, noting how the combination of his leadership, arm talent, and mental capacity to pick up another new playbook has elevated the entire roster around him.
The impact on players related to frequent changes in coaches and coordinators can often lead to a lack of consistency which translates to trouble on the field. Yet, Herbert downplayed the issue.
“I think you go through it and you have experience with it and you’ve seen it before and you’re familiar with it,” Herbert said. “It’s unfortunate that you lose a coach to another team, but it is what it is. You have to keep moving forward. There’s nothing you do and look back and wish you could change."
As to Herbert’s experience at minicamp, he said that he and his teammates gave it all even if this was just a small amount of time prior to fall camp, which is now just a little more than a month away.
“It went by really fast. I thought we had a lot of good work out there,” Herbert said. We had a lot of guys come out this offseason. I thought that was huge for us to be able to work together and kind of grow together with this new offense. I was really pleased with the effort that everyone gave this year.”
While Herbert’s teammates were impressed, new coach Jim Harbaugh could barely contain his excitement when discussing Herbert’s skill set and work ethic.
“The conditioning test was another eye-opener,” Harbaugh said. “It’s like, boy, just when you think he can’t go another rung on the ladder of my esteem, he finds another one. He smashed the conditioning test last Thursday. I mean crushed it. [He was] out in front of people trying to keep up with him. The athleticism and the strength, I mean he could play tight end here, he could play edge rusher here. And the arm talent is even better than advertised. It’s an exciting thing. I mean, I found myself just sitting at my desk at times and going he’s on our team!”
Harbaugh brings a winning tradition to the Chargers organization and will count on players like Herbert to help instill a new culture.
“There’s been so many guys that have stepped up into that role of ‘example-setter,’ ‘tone-setter.’ [They are] here every day, [in] every meeting, every weight room session, every practice,” Harbaugh said. “Engaged. I mean every day, every hour, every minute. Nobody more than Derwin James and Justin Herbert. Those two have been really been off the charts and incredible and set the tone and been leaders by example the entire offseason.”
Another challenge for the signal caller from Oregon is the departure of his two favorite targets, Keenan Allen (traded to the Chicago Bears) and Mike Williams (released). Herbert was asked about the void created by the loss of these athletes.
“They are two of the best to ever do it,” Herbert said. “Two great teammates, friends, competitors. It’s tough to replace guys like that just because there are not many like them. (But) I feel really comfortable with the (new) group that we have. They’ve stepped up. They’ve done a great job picking up this offense and going out there and competing. I’m looking forward to throwing them the ball.”
To the point, Herbert has wasted no time in building a connection with rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey. When asked about this former Georgia wideout, Herbert had high praise for one of his new targets this fall.
“He’s just picked up the offense so easily,” Herbert said. It’s like he’s been a four or five-year vet. He understands the game, he understands leverage. He’s a smart player, he’s very athletic. He can beat man coverage, find the soft spot in zones.”
Whether or not Herbert returns to his Pro Bowl form in this new offense remains to be seen. But Ducks fans know what the Chargers have in this talented quarterback and expect to see him play at an elite level.
