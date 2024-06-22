Ducks Digest

Who Has the Best Football Uniforms in the New Big Ten Conference?

With a few new faces joining the Big Ten from the Pac-12, it's time to reevaluate who truly has the best uniforms. Which colors stand out the most on the field?

Arden Cravalho

Oregon Green Team running back Jayden Limar celebrates a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon Green Team running back Jayden Limar celebrates a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA
Everyone knows about the Oregon Ducks and their relationship with Phil Knight. Oregon football is known universally as having the best uniforms in college football due to their partnership with Nike which allows the team to have a new design each week. Does their domination of owning the best uniforms in their conference continue from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten?

5. Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State offensive lineman Nolan Rucci claps with his helmet after the playing of the alma mater during the Blue-White game
Penn State offensive lineman Nolan Rucci claps with his helmet after the playing of the alma mater during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in State College. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Penn State's "Generations of Greatness" uniforms are a throwback to earlier eras of the program. The blue and white are simple yet perfect.

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98), linebacker Gabe Powers (36) and defensive end Caden Curry (92)
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98), linebacker Gabe Powers (36) and defensive end Caden Curry (92) compete during a spring football game on April 13, 2024. / Barbara J. Perenic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State's are considered iconic because of the aesthetically pleasing helmets and the stickers each player receives.

3. UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond, right, with new head football coach DeShaun Foster
Feb 13, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond, right, with new head football coach DeShaun Foster during a press conference at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The deal the university and football team has with the Jordan brand stands out on the field.

2. Michigan Wolverines

Maize Team running back Tavierre Dunlap (22) runs against Blue Team during the second half of the spring game
Maize Team running back Tavierre Dunlap (22) runs against Blue Team during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another football program that has a deal with the Jordan brand but the shade of blue and that shade of maize are bold.

1. Oregon Ducks

Oregon Green Team running back Jayden Limar celebrates a touchdown
Oregon Green Team running back Jayden Limar celebrates a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

The Ducks are the runaway favorite with the green and yellow. And this is before the all-new "Generation O" uniforms debut this fall.

Oregon's equipment administrator Kenny Farr helped come up with the concept of the new uniforms with a committee which is comprised of veteran players on the 2024 football team.

Farr says the "Generation O" uniforms will be the base set of uniforms for the next three years. It's been a well-kept secret on what they will look like so you must continue to be patience.

A couple of honorable mention picks would have to go to the Michigan State Spartans, USC Trojans, and Purdue Boilermakers. As for the worst in the Big Ten, the Indiana Hoosiers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Adidas uniforms have to be considered.

