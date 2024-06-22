Who Has the Best Football Uniforms in the New Big Ten Conference?
- Oregon Ducks
- Michigan Wolverines
- UCLA Bruins
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- USC Trojans
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Michigan State Spartans
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Washington Huskies
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Northwestern Wildcats
Everyone knows about the Oregon Ducks and their relationship with Phil Knight. Oregon football is known universally as having the best uniforms in college football due to their partnership with Nike which allows the team to have a new design each week. Does their domination of owning the best uniforms in their conference continue from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten?
5. Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State's "Generations of Greatness" uniforms are a throwback to earlier eras of the program. The blue and white are simple yet perfect.
4. Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State's are considered iconic because of the aesthetically pleasing helmets and the stickers each player receives.
3. UCLA Bruins
The deal the university and football team has with the Jordan brand stands out on the field.
2. Michigan Wolverines
Another football program that has a deal with the Jordan brand but the shade of blue and that shade of maize are bold.
1. Oregon Ducks
The Ducks are the runaway favorite with the green and yellow. And this is before the all-new "Generation O" uniforms debut this fall.
Oregon's equipment administrator Kenny Farr helped come up with the concept of the new uniforms with a committee which is comprised of veteran players on the 2024 football team.
Farr says the "Generation O" uniforms will be the base set of uniforms for the next three years. It's been a well-kept secret on what they will look like so you must continue to be patience.
A couple of honorable mention picks would have to go to the Michigan State Spartans, USC Trojans, and Purdue Boilermakers. As for the worst in the Big Ten, the Indiana Hoosiers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Adidas uniforms have to be considered.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.