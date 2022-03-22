With Nico Iamaleava committing to Tennessee, where do the Ducks go at quarterback?

Ducks Dish Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking discuss some 2023 quarterback options for Oregon with Nico Iamaleava off the board. They also share some thoughts on Marcus Mariota signing with the Atlanta Falcons and Josh Conerly Jr. setting his commitment date.

Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts Link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE