Skip to main content

Podcast: Breaking Down Oregon's Options at QB in 2023 After a Major Recruiting Domino Falls

With Nico Iamaleava committing to Tennessee, where do the Ducks go at quarterback?

Ducks Dish Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking discuss some 2023 quarterback options for Oregon with Nico Iamaleava off the board. They also share some thoughts on Marcus Mariota signing with the Atlanta Falcons and Josh Conerly Jr. setting his commitment date.

Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts Link

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Josh Conerly Oregon Visit
Play
Recruiting

2022 OL Josh Conerly Nearing Decision

The race for the top remaining senior in the country continues to heat up

Ducks Digest
marcus-mariota-raiders
Play
Pro Ducks

Marcus Mariota Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Atlanta Falcons

The Oregon legend replaces longtime starter Matt Ryan in Atlanta

Ducks Digest
Jaden Rashada
Play
Recruiting

Where Does Oregon Turn at QB Following the Commitment of Nico Iamaleava?

The major quarterback dominoes are beginning to fall in the 2023 recruiting class

Ducks Digest

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Josh Conerly Oregon Visit
Recruiting

2022 OL Josh Conerly Nearing Decision

By Max Torres1 hour ago
marcus-mariota-raiders
Pro Ducks

Marcus Mariota Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Atlanta Falcons

By Dylan Reubenking4 hours ago
Jaden Rashada
Recruiting

Where Does Oregon Turn at QB Following the Commitment of Nico Iamaleava?

By Max Torres7 hours ago
Nico Iamaleava
Recruiting

5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava Announces College Commitment

By Max Torres8 hours ago
Momo C Photo
Recruiting

Oregon Football Going International With Offer to Mamadou Cissokho From Senegal

By Max Torres8 hours ago
kelly-graves-vs-belmont-ncaa-tournament-crop
Basketball

WATCH: Kelly Graves, Players Reacts to Season-Ending Loss to Belmont in NCAA First Round

By Dylan ReubenkingMar 19, 2022
endyia-rogers-vs-belmont-ncaa-tournament-2
Basketball

12-Seed Belmont Upsets 5-Seed Oregon 73-70 in Double-OT Thriller

By Dylan ReubenkingMar 19, 2022
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

Ducks Dish Podcast: Friday Flock Talk (March 18, 2022)

By Max TorresMar 19, 2022