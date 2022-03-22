Podcast: Breaking Down Oregon's Options at QB in 2023 After a Major Recruiting Domino Falls
With Nico Iamaleava committing to Tennessee, where do the Ducks go at quarterback?
Ducks Dish Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking discuss some 2023 quarterback options for Oregon with Nico Iamaleava off the board. They also share some thoughts on Marcus Mariota signing with the Atlanta Falcons and Josh Conerly Jr. setting his commitment date.
