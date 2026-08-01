Dante Moore Gets Candid on Biggest Area of Improvement

Dante Moore may be one of the most anticipated returning quarterbacks for the 2026 season, but that doesn't mean the Oregon Ducks' leader is lacking a few skills to sharpen before kick-off.

At least, that's what the incoming junior shared when talking about the Ducks and their season motto of "chasing history" during Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Illinois.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore Reveals Points of Improvement for 2026 Offseason

In fact, Moore emphasized several times during his multitude of press appearances during the event that a storyline for him during the off season is continuing to build on the skills he began building in his freshman season as the starter for the UCLA Bruins and his sophmore redshirt year at Oregon sitting behind Cleveland Browns' quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

"This year is going to be a great year. This offseason was probably one of the greatest off-seasons I've ever had, with me pushing myself and the coaches pouring into me," Moore shared during his initial Big Ten press conference. "With my decision to come back, there was a lot I had to learn and a lot I had to continue sharpening within my game."

During his interview on ESPN, Moore got even more specific on the skills he's working to tune up. Specifically, getting better at identifying things pre-snap and post-snap is one of his biggest focuses. Likely, these weaker aspects of Moore's game are easier to clean up at a more developmental stage like college football before moving on to the NFL, where the pressure to perform takes a massive jump.

Oregon’s Dante Moore runs for a first down during the first half of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Honing the Craft

Moore's mentality pre-snap and post-snap is one of the cited criticisms the quarterback faced from analysts regarding his performance in 2025, in which Moore sped up his progressions while facing defensive lines that are more adept at penetrating the Ducks' Joe Moore Award 2025 finalist offensive line.

Of course, this process is best perfected by in-game repetitions, but Moore shared during media day that he and Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai bouncing back ideas while watching film has helped the two "get better every day."

"Coach Koa is my guy. That's somebody I love to death. He's someone I admire when it comes to the game of football and the way he studies and watches film," Moore shared during the media event.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Physicality Improvements

Finally, another major area of focus during the 2026 off season Moore shared with media members is zoning in on his physique. Moore shared during his initial presser that after the 56-22 loss to Indiana in the Peach Bowl, where the quarterback had several notable early-game mistakes, he clocked in at around 203 pounds. After focusing on strength, conditioning, and nutrition since the conclusion of the 2025 season, Moore shared he put on 17 pounds.

"I've been able to put on weight and get faster. I also hit a personal record this summer. Coach Love has done a great job pushing me," Moore shared. "My dietitian, Jesse Dark, has also done a great job making sure I stay hydrated. When you put on that much weight, you have to change the way you hydrate and fuel your body."

Even with well-publicized trips to Tokyo, Japan, Las Vegas, Nevada, and a few other destinations to continue promoting his brand, Moore shared he's making sure that the pain points from his previous season will not follow him into his presumed final season in Eugene.

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