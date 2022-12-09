Skip to main content

PODCAST: Dan Lanning Hires Will Stein as Offensive Coordinator

The Ducks have officially filled their open offensive coordinator position.

Oregon had all eyes on them when it came to figuring out who was going to replace Kenny Dillingham after he revitalized the Ducks offense this year.

On the latest episode on the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres is joined by Spencer McLaughlin of LockedOn Ducks. In today's show they discuss the hire of new offensive coordinator Will Stein.

Will Stein joins Dan Lanning and the Oregon program after dominating at UTSA as the co-offensive coordinator where the Roadrunners ranked No. 9 in total offense.

Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Traeshon Holden Alabama
Recruiting

Ducks Hosting Former Alabama WR Traeshon Holden

Holden was a big target for Oregon coming out of high school in 2020.

Ducks Digest
Jaeden Moore
Play
Recruiting

LOOK: Oregon Coaches Hit the Road to Visit Commits

Oregon is working to finish the 2023 class with a bang ahead of the early signing period.

Ducks Digest
Michael Van Buren Oregon Visit
Recruiting

2024 QB Michael Van Buren Announces Top Eight

The talented passer from Baltimore included the Ducks into his top schools.

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Traeshon Holden Alabama
Recruiting

Ducks Hosting Former Alabama WR Traeshon Holden

By Max Torres
Jaeden Moore
Recruiting

LOOK: Oregon Coaches Hit the Road to Visit Commits

By Josh Parker
Michael Van Buren Oregon Visit
Recruiting

2024 QB Michael Van Buren Announces Top Eight

By Josh Parker
Matayo Uiagalelei Central Catholic
Recruiting

Matayo Uiagalelei Places Oregon in Final 3

By Max Torres
DJ Johnson Oregon Spring Game Cropped
Football

Oregon Edge Rusher DJ Johnson Declares for NFL Draft

By Graham Metzker
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Recruiting Hour Dec. 7, 2022

By Josh Parker
Dorian Singer Arizona
Recruiting

Oregon Offers Former Arizona WR Dorian Singer

By Graham Metzker
Dan Lanning UCLA
Football

Oregon Announces Will Stein as Offensive Coordinator

By Max Torres