PODCAST: Dan Lanning Hires Will Stein as Offensive Coordinator

Oregon had all eyes on them when it came to figuring out who was going to replace Kenny Dillingham after he revitalized the Ducks offense this year.

On the latest episode on the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres is joined by Spencer McLaughlin of LockedOn Ducks. In today's show they discuss the hire of new offensive coordinator Will Stein.

Will Stein joins Dan Lanning and the Oregon program after dominating at UTSA as the co-offensive coordinator where the Roadrunners ranked No. 9 in total offense.

Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Megaphone link

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE