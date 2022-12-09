PODCAST: Dan Lanning Hires Will Stein as Offensive Coordinator
Oregon had all eyes on them when it came to figuring out who was going to replace Kenny Dillingham after he revitalized the Ducks offense this year.
On the latest episode on the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres is joined by Spencer McLaughlin of LockedOn Ducks. In today's show they discuss the hire of new offensive coordinator Will Stein.
Will Stein joins Dan Lanning and the Oregon program after dominating at UTSA as the co-offensive coordinator where the Roadrunners ranked No. 9 in total offense.
