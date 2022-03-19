Ducks Dish Podcast: Friday Flock Talk (March 18, 2022)
Breaking down the latest Oregon football and recruiting headlines.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres sits down with Rian Winter (A.K.A. SportsChat503) to get you ready for the weekend with over an hour's worth of Oregon Football and recruiting chat.
Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts
Scroll to Continue
Oregon Making 2023 DL My'Keil Gardner a Priority
Gardner raved about his first visit to Eugene and plans to return for the spring game
No. 5 Oregon Ducks Open NCAA Tournament vs. No. 12 Belmont Bruins
Kelly Graves and Oregon have advanced to the Sweet 16 each of the past four seasons
Nyara Sabally Remains Undecided on Plans for Next Season
Sabally has one more year of eligibility, but she's projected to be a high pick in April's WNBA draft
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Stitcher
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox