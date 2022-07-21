We're now just a few weeks away from fall camp and college football is set to ramp up.

Dan Lanning and a pair of players will head to Los Angeles for Pac-12 media day on July 29.

There are a lot of recent headlines to get to in this recent episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast. Running back Byron Cardwell was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, quarterback Bo Nix was named to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list, and the Oregon vs. Georgia game has sold out.

Elite 2023 running back Richard Young is down to three finalists in Alabama, Georgia and Oregon. Can the Ducks pull off another massive upset on the recruiting trail and get the Florida tailback to play his college ball in Eugene?

Ducks Dish host Max Torres breaks down the latest headlines and answers viewer questions!

