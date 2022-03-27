Ducks Dish Podcast: Friday Flock Talk on a Saturday | March 26, 2022
Get ready for spring football practice to ramp up next week in Eugene.
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Scroll to Continue
Marcus Mariota Reveals Why He Signed With the Atlanta Falcons
The former Oregon quarterback reunites with Arthur Smith in Atlanta
Former UCLA LB Mitchell Agude Announces Transfer Destination
Agude visited Oregon and his other finalists prior to making his commitment
REPORT: Eric Williams Jr. Won't Return to Ducks Next Season
Williams averaged 8.4 points per game in his final season at Oregon
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox