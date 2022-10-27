Skip to main content

PODCAST: George Silva Commits to Oregon

The Ducks continue their strong recruiting efforts this week by adding Fullerton College offensive lineman George Silva.
Wednesday morning Duck fans woke up to more recruiting news as the Oregon program gained yet another offensive commitment. 

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres breaks down Oregon's newest commitment in the class of 2023 from Fullerton College, offensive lineman George Silva.

Max dives into what the Ducks are getting out of Silva and how he will be beneficial to aiding the Ducks in the future up front in the trenches.

