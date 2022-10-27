PODCAST: George Silva Commits to Oregon
Wednesday morning Duck fans woke up to more recruiting news as the Oregon program gained yet another offensive commitment.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres breaks down Oregon's newest commitment in the class of 2023 from Fullerton College, offensive lineman George Silva.
Max dives into what the Ducks are getting out of Silva and how he will be beneficial to aiding the Ducks in the future up front in the trenches.
Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Myles Jackson Recaps Oregon Visit
Oregon's explosive offense continues to elevate its recruiting profile.
Five Cal Players to Watch vs. Oregon
The Bears are struggling but they're certainly not devoid of talent.
LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniforms for Cal Bears Matchup
Check out this week's threads for the Ducks.
Megaphone link
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcast
Listen to this episode on Stitcher
Join the Community
Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox