PODCAST: How Does Kenny Dillingham's Departure Affect Oregon Football Recruiting?

Big time recruits will be assessing the departure of one of Oregon's leading recruiters with the early signing period coming up.
With Dillingham leaving for a head coaching opportunity at Arizona State the Ducks will look to keep their strong offensive haul of recruits in the fold.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, Max Torres and Sports Illustrated Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. break down the impact Kenny Dillingham's departure to Arizona State could have on Oregon football recruiting ahead of the early signing period next month.

Dillingham's departure could leave a gap in Oregon's recruiting especially for the players he kept in contact with during his time at Oregon like Dante Moore. Max and John go in depth on who could be impacted by Dillingham's decision to leave.

