PODCAST: Kenny Dillingham Leaving Oregon to Become Next Arizona State Head Coach

One of Oregon's top assistant coaches has found a new home.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oregon's season has been highlighted by their elite offense steeping up to make big plays. After a tough loss this weekend to Oregon State, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham made the move to a new school.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres breaks down the news of Arizona State hiring Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham as its next head coach.

Dillingham did a fantastic job turning Oregon's bland offense over the last few seasons into one of the best in the nation in just one offseason. Max goes in depth on what this could mean for the future of the Ducks program.

Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcast

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

