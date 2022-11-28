PODCAST: Kenny Dillingham Leaving Oregon to Become Next Arizona State Head Coach
Oregon's season has been highlighted by their elite offense steeping up to make big plays. After a tough loss this weekend to Oregon State, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham made the move to a new school.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres breaks down the news of Arizona State hiring Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham as its next head coach.
Dillingham did a fantastic job turning Oregon's bland offense over the last few seasons into one of the best in the nation in just one offseason. Max goes in depth on what this could mean for the future of the Ducks program.
Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Three up/Three Down: Oregon Falls to Oregon State 38-34
The regular season ends in defeat in Corvallis.
Arizona State Hires Kenny Dillingham as New Head Coach
Oregon will search for a new offensive coordinator for the second straight year.
REPORTS: Kenny Dillingham Expected to Become Next Arizona State HC
Dillingham appears poised for a return to his alma mater after one season in Eugene.
Megaphone link
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcast
Listen to this episode on Stitcher
Join the Community
Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox