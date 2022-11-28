Oregon's season has been highlighted by their elite offense steeping up to make big plays. After a tough loss this weekend to Oregon State, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham made the move to a new school.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres breaks down the news of Arizona State hiring Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham as its next head coach.

Dillingham did a fantastic job turning Oregon's bland offense over the last few seasons into one of the best in the nation in just one offseason. Max goes in depth on what this could mean for the future of the Ducks program.

