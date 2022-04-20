Skip to main content

PODCAST: Mater Dei Linebacker Leviticus Su'a Recaps Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment

The Ducks continue to work out in Southern California on the recruiting trail.

Prospect overview: Leviticus Sua 

-Height: 6'2"

-Weight: 230 lbs

-High School: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

-Reported offers: Oregon, Miami, Louisville, California, Michigan State, Penn State, Texas and others

-Rating: 4-star (0.9115 per 247 Sports Composite)

-Ranking: No. 230 National, No. 19 LB, No. 19 in CA

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

