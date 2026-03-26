USC Mocks Dan Lanning And Oregon And It Could Backfire Big

There's no secret that since joining the Big Ten Conference, the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans reignited a rivalry rooted in their previous Pac 12 Conference days, especially with both programs competing for similar targets on the recruiting trail.

However, the Trojans took to social media recently to continue stoking the flames with a not-so-obvious motive many fans might overlook.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Painting the Grass Blades Red

The Trojans posted a seemingly target video Wednesday evening to the official USC Football X account shortly after the Trojans flipped 247 Sports ranked four-star cornerback Danny Lang, who committed to USC over the Ducks, Auburn, Alabama, and Arizona.

According to 247 Sports, Lang was the No. 53 ranked player in the class of 2027 and helps continue the Trojans' dominance on the recruiting trail with a No. 9 ranked group for the class of 2027.

The video, which focuses on a patch of green grass, gets spray-painted over with a red hue applied by someone wearing a USC Trojans' plastic bracelet and classical composer Edvard Grieg's "Morning Mood" playing in the background.

"Guess the grass wasn't greener," appears on screen in gold text after the red paint covers the patch of grass on screen.

This video, as pointed out by several college football fans online, feels like a not-so-subtle jab at Ducks' coach Dan Lanning.

No place like Eugene.



The @Nike Damn Green in Eugene tee was the top selling college item on @Fanatics this past week. Thank you, Duck fans.



🔗👀 https://t.co/6SuwqhCeZn@CoachDanLanning | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/M6ngt3sbzH — GoDucks (@GoDucks) February 3, 2024

The Origin of USC's Inside Joke

Lanning, who is known for his 2024 quote, "The grass is damn green in Eugene," became a mantra for the Oregon faithful, especially when Lanning used the phrase to emphasize his commitment to Oregon after rumors swirled in 2024 that Lanning was a prospect for the Alabama Crimson Tide head coaching job.

That quote also found its way on a line of Nike merchandise that continues to sell through the sportswear giant.

This also isn't the first time that the USC Trojans posted a social media video trolling the Ducks. Prior to the 2025-2026 season, the official USC Trojans Football account posted a clip from the movie "Anchorman" featuring USC alumnus Will Ferrell in another reference to Lanning's recruiting tactics.

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning and his team address the crowd during a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drama Induces Hype

Sitting at over 155,000 views as of Wednesday night, the Trojans' jab at the Ducks has more views than the next three previous original posts from the same account (around 18,000, 52,000, and 10,000 consecutively as of Wednesday night).

In a competitive landscape like college football, collaborating with another team on content for more engagement is antithetical to the game itself. However, there's the long held belief in hip hop music that creating "beef" through "diss tracks" drums up more views for artists involved. It's not a far reach to think that the motive for posting this video is similar.

With the Ducks traveling to the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 26 to play the Trojans following their 42-27 victory at Autzen Stadium during the 2025-2026 season, this game will compete against Iowa at Michigan, Texas A&M at LSU, Texas at Tennessee, Ole Miss at Florida, and Oklahoma at Georgia.

Perhaps continuing to stoke the flames of rivalry will bring more attention to the Ducks and Trojans rematch, potentially bringing fanfare and ESPN College Gameday to Los Angeles for the matchup.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fodder For "Ducks vs Them" Videos

USC throwing barbs at Oregon isn't the first time an opposing team took swings with the potential for an unsavory result on their end.

Prior to kick off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2025-2026 season, Auzten Stadium played remarks made by former Cowboys coach Mike Gundy to drum up a reaction from the Oregon faithful. The Cowboys lost to Oregon 69-3, the largest margin of loss for Oklahoma State since Oklahoma became a state, literally.

With the Trojans continuing to provide bulletin board material for Lanning and his crew, there's a chance this clip might find its way into Oregon's notorious "Ducks vs. Them" game recap videos in the near future.

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