The future of Oregon Football and the Pac-12 conference hangs in the balance.

We just passed the 60-day mark in our countdown for the 2022 college football season, a notable benchmark for fans across the country as they battle through the offseason.

Well, this week took a sudden turn when USC and UCLA announced they would be abandoning the sinking ship that is the Pac-12 and heading to the Big Ten conference in 2024. Now the remainder of the conference and schools across the country are left wondering where this move leaves them.

Are they going to be able to find a new home? More importantly, will they find a new home that keeps them relevant in the bigger picture of college football and one that allows them to keep the lights on financially?

Depending on where each school is located, the traditions they've developed, and what they've done in recent years on the football field, we're looking at a wide range of answers.

Specifically for Oregon, the Ducks look like they'll be one of the next major dominos to fall in what's setting up to be a more significant wave of conference realignment after Texas and Oklahoma announced they'd be joining the SEC. And let's not forget about "the alliance."

That was fun while it lasted wasn't it?

From reports it now sounds like Notre Dame holds the keys in deciding the next turn this saga takes, as the Big Ten has prioritized the Fighting Irish. Whatever they decide will likely play a role in where Oregon ends up.

I'm not saying the sky is falling for Oregon, but this is about as drastic a change as anyone could've possibly seen coming, and the fact a majority didn't drives home its impact will be felt for years to come.

