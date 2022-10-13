Skip to main content

PODCAST: Oregon's Bye Week Comes at the Perfect Time

The Ducks are in their bye week but that doesn't mean there's any shortage of things to discuss.
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks will be idle in week 7 as they go through their bye week following their 49-22 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

The 5-1 Ducks are now tasked with preparing for a surging UCLA Bruins team that's undefeated and just earned their biggest win of the year over the Utah Utes. There are still plenty of areas for Oregon to grow, but they have one of the best offenses in the country that should give them a shot against almost any team, certainly any they'd come across in the Pac-12.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, Max Torres sits down with LockedOn Ducks host Spencer McLaughlin to dive into players that have grown the most so far, assess reality vs. expectations and so much more!

