No. 15 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars Preview Podcast
It's almost game day for the Oregon Ducks, which means it's time to tune in to the Ducks Dish Podcast.
On our latest episode, host Max Torres is joined by KREM 2 News (Spokane, WA) weekend sports anchor Andrew Quinn to give you an in-depth preview of Saturday's game between Oregon and Washington State.
There's a lot on the line in this game, including early bragging rights in the Pac-12 north with both of these teams off to hot starts. The Cougars have historically been a thorn in Oregon's side, and now they have a strong defense that could make it hard for Kenny Dillingham's red-hot offense to move the ball and put up points.
We'll have to see what ultimately happens come Saturday, but in the mean time get ready for game day with about an hour of Duck football talk!
