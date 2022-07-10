Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Football and Recruiting Mailbag July 10, 2022

Sitting down to answer your questions with the start of fall camp less than a month away.

It's a crazy time in the world of college football and it's only poised to get crazier amid conference realignment drama. While there are a lot of unknowns and a lot of questions, one thing we know for sure is Oregon's opener against Georgia is getting closer by the day, and recruiting doesn't stop.

Oregon is getting very hot on the recruiting trail after landing Dante Moore, checking off a huge need in the 2023 class. You always want to add a solid quarterback, and Moore is much more than that, he's elite and even in the conversation to become the top quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Ducks sit at No. 17 in the national rankings (per 247 Sports) and they're probably going to continue to climb with numerous recruits set to announce their college commitments this month or in August. 

Is Oregon's offensive line a concern heading into 2023? While it's a little early for this question, we answered it on this episode of the podcast.

Ducks Dish host Max Torres sits down with Rian Winter (aka SportsChat503) to answer YOUR questions on Oregon Football and recruiting in our latest mailbag episode.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

