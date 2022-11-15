PODCAST: Oregon Drops Heartbreaker to Washington Huskies in 37-34 Loss
The Oregon Ducks looked to have everything lined up for them to get a potential playoff spot if they won out. But the Washington Huskies had different plans as they came into Autzen Stadium and ended the Ducks' home win streak along with their undefeated conference record.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres analyzes Oregon's 37-34 loss to the Huskies in Eugene.
There is still hope for this program with these last two remaining games that can pave their way into the Pac-12 championship and even a possible Rose Bowl game.
