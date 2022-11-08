PODCAST: Dan Lanning Addresses Auburn Rumors

The power of social media can get to many people's heads depending on who is addressing news. This week there was a report from an Auburn Tiger website that believed the Oregon football head coach was in the mix for the head coaching position vacated by Bryan Harsin's firing.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres highlights what Dan Lanning said Monday evening about these speculations and essentially shooting down rumors linking him to other head coaching jobs.

With Oregon's success this year it's easy for other programs to say the first-year coach may have better interest in a school that is not Oregon. For Lanning this isn't the case as Max highlights in the recent podcast.

