Skip to main content

PODCAST: Dan Lanning Addresses Auburn Rumors

With recent speculations hitting social media about Oregon's head coach, Dan Lanning spoke out about the topic during his weekly press conference.

The power of social media can get to many people's heads depending on who is addressing news. This week there was a report from an Auburn Tiger website that believed the Oregon football head coach was in the mix for the head coaching position vacated by Bryan Harsin's firing. 

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres highlights what Dan Lanning said Monday evening about these speculations and essentially shooting down rumors linking him to other head coaching jobs.

With Oregon's success this year it's easy for other programs to say the first-year coach may have better interest in a school that is not Oregon. For Lanning this isn't the case as Max highlights in the recent podcast. 

Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Kris Hutson Cam McCormick UCLA
Play
Football

Oregon Remains Atop SI Week 11 Pac-12 Power Rankings

The Ducks are flying high heading into a crucial game against Washington.

Ducks Digest
Jamal Hill UCLA PBU
Play
Football

Jamal Hill Targeting Appeal Denied

The Ducks will be without a top defensive back in the first half vs. Washington.

Ducks Digest
DJ Johnson UCLA
Play
Football

Dan Lanning Updates Injuries Ahead of Washington Showdown

The Ducks were without some of their stars last week against Colorado.

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcast

Apple Podcast link 

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Kris Hutson Cam McCormick UCLA
Football

Oregon Remains Atop SI Week 11 Pac-12 Power Rankings

By Max Torres
Jamal Hill UCLA PBU
Football

Jamal Hill Targeting Appeal Denied

By Mark Wang
DJ Johnson UCLA
Football

Dan Lanning Updates Injuries Ahead of Washington Showdown

By Max Torres
N'Faly Dante Florida A&M
Basketball

Oregon Cruises to 80-45 Win Over Florida A&M in Season Opener

By Graham Metzker
Dan Lanning Stanford
Football

Lanning on Auburn rumors: 'The grass isn't always greener'

By Max Torres
Bo Nix Colorado 2
Football

Bo Nix, Christian Gonzalez Take Home Player of the Week Honors

By Max Torres
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Stomps Colorado in 49-10 Road Win

By Max Torres
Oregon Ducks Dubs Down Washington
Football

No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 24 Washington Betting Odds

By Max Torres