PODCAST: Dan Lanning Addresses Auburn Rumors
The power of social media can get to many people's heads depending on who is addressing news. This week there was a report from an Auburn Tiger website that believed the Oregon football head coach was in the mix for the head coaching position vacated by Bryan Harsin's firing.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres highlights what Dan Lanning said Monday evening about these speculations and essentially shooting down rumors linking him to other head coaching jobs.
With Oregon's success this year it's easy for other programs to say the first-year coach may have better interest in a school that is not Oregon. For Lanning this isn't the case as Max highlights in the recent podcast.
Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Oregon Remains Atop SI Week 11 Pac-12 Power Rankings
The Ducks are flying high heading into a crucial game against Washington.
Jamal Hill Targeting Appeal Denied
The Ducks will be without a top defensive back in the first half vs. Washington.
Dan Lanning Updates Injuries Ahead of Washington Showdown
The Ducks were without some of their stars last week against Colorado.
Megaphone link
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcast
Listen to this episode on Stitcher
Join the Community
Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox