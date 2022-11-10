PODCAST: Oregon Hosting Loaded Group of Recruits vs. Washington

The Ducks' momentum throughout the season only seems to grow week to week and it's been noticed by recruits across the country.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres breaks down some of Oregon's visitors for this weekend's matchup and discusses details within each of those recruitments.

Oregon has the opportunity this weekend to turn some heads on the field and with recruits, some of which may make a decision in the near future with the early signing period looming next month.

