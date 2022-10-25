Skip to main content

PODCAST: Oregon Football Lands Two New Big Commitments

This Oregon program brought in the excitement this weekend both on and off the field with a big home win and two new commits.
The Oregon Ducks seem to be picking up where they left off in the recruiting trail earlier this fall with the announcement of two new commits in both the 2023 and 2024 classes.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres dives in on the commitments of 2023 OL Iapani Laloulu and 2024 TE A.J. Pugliano to Oregon.

Max analyzes both of these recruits from a player standpoint along with insight for Oregon and their recruiting down the road while also finishing up this exciting season. The Ducks are now tasked with juggling in-season play while also looking at their potential future stars.

