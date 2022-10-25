The Oregon Ducks seem to be picking up where they left off in the recruiting trail earlier this fall with the announcement of two new commits in both the 2023 and 2024 classes.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres dives in on the commitments of 2023 OL Iapani Laloulu and 2024 TE A.J. Pugliano to Oregon.

Max analyzes both of these recruits from a player standpoint along with insight for Oregon and their recruiting down the road while also finishing up this exciting season. The Ducks are now tasked with juggling in-season play while also looking at their potential future stars.

Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Lisen to this episode on Spotify

Megaphone link

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcast

Apple Podcast link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Sticher link

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE