PODCAST: Oregon Recruiting Hour Dec. 7, 2022
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres discusses the latest in Oregon football recruiting as the early signing period nears.
Max shares his feedback on Oregon's recruiting and what we could be expecting for this early signing period along with what to make of the transfer portal madness going on in the college football world.
Oregon Offers Former Arizona WR Dorian Singer
Singer has amassed 11 Power Five offers in the two days he's been in the transfer portal.
Oregon Announces Will Stein as Offensive Coordinator
Dan Lanning adds another up-and-coming name to his coaching staff.
Cameron Jones Talks Oregon Offer, Recruitment
The Ducks get in the mix early for a top running back in Southern California.
