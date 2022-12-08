Skip to main content

PODCAST: Oregon Recruiting Hour Dec. 7, 2022

The Ducks are full steam ahead with early signing period starting in less than two weeks.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres discusses the latest in Oregon football recruiting as the early signing period nears.

Max shares his feedback on Oregon's recruiting and what we could be expecting for this early signing period along with what to make of the transfer portal madness going on in the college football world.

Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dorian Singer Arizona
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Offers Former Arizona WR Dorian Singer

Singer has amassed 11 Power Five offers in the two days he's been in the transfer portal.

Ducks Digest
Dan Lanning UCLA
Play
Football

Oregon Announces Will Stein as Offensive Coordinator

Dan Lanning adds another up-and-coming name to his coaching staff.

Ducks Digest
Cameron Jones Mission Viejo
Play
Recruiting

Cameron Jones Talks Oregon Offer, Recruitment

The Ducks get in the mix early for a top running back in Southern California.

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Dorian Singer Arizona
Recruiting

Oregon Offers Former Arizona WR Dorian Singer

By Graham Metzker
Dan Lanning UCLA
Football

Oregon Announces Will Stein as Offensive Coordinator

By Max Torres
Cameron Jones Mission Viejo
Recruiting

Cameron Jones Talks Oregon Offer, Recruitment

By Max Torres
Sean Dollars Stanford
Recruiting

Oregon RB Sean Dollars Enters Transfer Portal

By Josh Parker
Spencer Fano Timpview
Recruiting

Spencer Fano Announces College Commitment

By Josh Parker
Kodi DeCambra Gorman 1
Recruiting

Kodi DeCambra Talks Oregon, Recruiting Efforts With the Ducks

By Max Torres
Jahlil Florence Stanford
Football

Jahlil Florence Locked in With Oregon

By Josh Parker
Solomon Davis Charter Oak
Recruiting

INTEL: Oregon DB Target Solomon Davis Decommits From Arizona

By Max Torres