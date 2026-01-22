Dan Lanning Makes a Key Recruiting Visit for Oregon’s Offensive Line

Though the 2027–28 season remains years away, the Oregon Ducks are already laying the groundwork on the recruiting trail. On Wednesday, coach Dan Lanning stopped in Chandler, Arizona, to meet with class of 2027 offensive line recruit Dajohn Yarborough.

At 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, Yarborough brings extensive experience at tackle while possessing the frame and power to project inside, fitting the mold of the versatile offensive linemen Oregon has prioritized under Dan Lanning. The Basha High School junior also double-letters in wrestling, underscoring his athleticism and multi-sport background.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Funny enough, Lanning wasn't the only coach to visit Yarborough recently. Just two hours after posting his photo with the Oregon coach, Yarborough then uploaded another photo of him with Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman during another fly-in visit. The offensive lineman posted the similar words for both coaches along the vein of, "Thanks for coming through."

Recruiting Breakdown of Dajohn Yarborough

Originally from Minnesota, Yarborough moved to Chandler, Arizona after two years at Benilde-St. Margaret's in St. Louis Park.

Yarborough's new school, Basha, is considered a power-house program for high school football in the state that recently recruited top talent like Yarborough to fill in their trenches after the departure of several linemen from their 2025 Open state championship winning team. He did not play the latter half of Basha's season due to a fractured ankle injury that needed surgery.

The Ducks recently welcomed another athlete with Basha High School ties, former Oregon State outside linebacker Bleu Dantzler through the transfer portal in mid January.

What Teams Are In the Mix

Besides the obvious interest from Oregon and Notre Dame, Yarborough boasts 17 other offers. Big programs in the mix for the lineman include Alabama, both Arizona programs, Florida State, Kansas, and Washington. Yarborough's made two unofficial visits to his previous home-state team of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in June and October of 2025. He made an unofficial visit to the Washington Huskies in September.

According to ESPN, Yarborough has not received an offer yet from Oregon and has not announced any offers from the Ducks on his social media pages.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon's Offensive Line Coach Shuffles

One of the potential struggles for the Ducks on the recruiting trail is their lack of depth for the offensive line coaching room. Former assistant coach Cutter Leftwich left the program to join former offensive coordinator Will Stein in Kentucky as the offensive line coach, and former offensive analyst Dallas Warmack followed Leftwich a bit after to also join Kentucky as an assistant offensive line coach.

That leaves assistant coach Ryan Walk and offensive line coach A'lique Terry with some open spots Lanning will need to fill soon to continue to momentum Oregon's offensive line has continued to push. Becoming a finalist for the Joe Moore Award in the 2025-2026 season, the Ducks were a finalist for that award for the nation's best offensive line four times since 2019; two more times than any other program in the nation.

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The State of the Offensive Line for Oregon

This year, losing starters Isaiah World, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Alex Harkey once again puts the Ducks to rebuilding their offensive line. However, with the return of starting center Iapani Laloulu and guard Dave Iuli, it appears the Ducks will not result to solely transfers to fill their line, but a mix of current depth, recruits, and Yale Bulldogs transfer Michael Bennett.

After the 2026-2027 season, veteran linemen Laloulu, Iuli, and Kawika Rogers will all run out of eligibility. That means recruiting talent like Yarborough early widens the net for the future of the line without having to entirely rely on an unpredictable transfer portal.