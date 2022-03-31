Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Football Recruiting Update Wednesday March 30, 2022

The latest in Oregon football recruiting.

Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Jay Butterfield Spring 2022 Cropped
Play
Football

Oregon's Offense Showing Signs of Explosiveness Early in Spring

How the Ducks' offense is progressing three practices into spring ball

Ducks Digest
Kirby Natty 2
Play
Football

Could Oregon Upset Georgia to Start the Dan Lanning Era?

The Ducks begin the Dan Lanning era against the defending national champions

Ducks Digest
Trey Edwards Mater Dei Catholic
Play
Recruiting

San Diego LB Tre Edwards on Upcoming Oregon Visit, Ducks Interest

Dan Lanning and co. will host the San Diego linebacker on campus next month

Ducks Digest

