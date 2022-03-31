Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Football Recruiting Update Wednesday March 30, 2022
The latest in Oregon football recruiting.
Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Stitcher
Scroll to Continue
Oregon's Offense Showing Signs of Explosiveness Early in Spring
How the Ducks' offense is progressing three practices into spring ball
Could Oregon Upset Georgia to Start the Dan Lanning Era?
The Ducks begin the Dan Lanning era against the defending national champions
San Diego LB Tre Edwards on Upcoming Oregon Visit, Ducks Interest
Dan Lanning and co. will host the San Diego linebacker on campus next month
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox