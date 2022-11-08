PODCAST: Oregon Stomps Colorado in 49-10 Road Win

In week 10, the Oregon Ducks were dealt another road game, this time against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The matchup proved to be no problem, as the Ducks stormed into Boulder and routed the Buffaloes to the tune of a 49-10 beatdown.

Quarterback Bo Nix accounted for five touchdowns, Bucky Irving shined with 120 rushing yards, and everybody pitched in for the latest victory--including cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who snagged two interceptions in his return to Boulder after transferring to Oregon this offseason.

