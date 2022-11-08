Skip to main content

PODCAST: Oregon Stomps Colorado in 49-10 Road Win

Breaking down Oregon's latest win as the Ducks improve to 8-1 on the year.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In week 10, the Oregon Ducks were dealt another road game, this time against the Colorado Buffaloes. 

The matchup proved to be no problem, as the Ducks stormed into Boulder and routed the Buffaloes to the tune of a 49-10 beatdown. 

Quarterback Bo Nix accounted for five touchdowns, Bucky Irving shined with 120 rushing yards, and everybody pitched in for the latest victory--including cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who snagged two interceptions in his return to Boulder after transferring to Oregon this offseason.

Remember to like, comment, rate, review, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oregon Ducks Dubs Down Washington
Play
Football

No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 24 Washington Betting Odds

The Ducks look to make it four straight wins against the Huskies this week.

Ducks Digest
Christian Gonzalez Colorado
Play
Football

Oregon vs. Colorado: Top Five Plays

Check out Oregon's most exciting plays against the Buffs this weekend.

Ducks Digest
Dan Lanning and Team Colorado
Play
Football

Oregon Climbs to No. 6 in AP Poll After Colorado Win

Tracking the latest movement across college football following week 10.

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (2)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes

More Ducks

Oregon Ducks Dubs Down Washington
Football

No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 24 Washington Betting Odds

By Max Torres
Christian Gonzalez Colorado
Football

Oregon vs. Colorado: Top Five Plays

By Josh Parker
Dan Lanning and Team Colorado
Football

Oregon Climbs to No. 6 in AP Poll After Colorado Win

By Max Torres
Bucky Irving TD Pass Colorado
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Ducks Beat Buffs on the Road

By Mark Wang
Troy Franklin Colorado
Football

Oregon Stomps Colorado 49-10 in Another Offensive Explosion

By Graham Metzker
Husan Longstreet
Recruiting

Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer

By Max Torres
Aydin Breland Mililani
Recruiting

Aydin Breland Talks Oregon Interest, Latest in Recruitment

By Max Torres
Eliah Brown Mililani
Recruiting

THE LATEST: Mater Dei QB Elijah Brown Details Recruitment

By Max Torres