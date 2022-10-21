PODCAST: Oregon Hosting Massive Collection of Elite Recruits vs. UCLA
This game arguably may well be the talk of the week with as much hype as it has been receiving. With that comes a lot of recruits flocking to Eugene this weekend.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres talks with Ryan Milano to discuss this impressive list of recruits visiting the Ducks this weekend during a radio appearance on Fox Sports Eugene.
Max and Ryan discuss who will be attending this weekend's top-ten matchup against UCLA, in hopes that the Ducks may leave a mark on a few recruits still deciding what their move will be for the future.
Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Lipe Moala Talks Oregon Commitment, What's Next
Checking in with the newest Duck football pledge in 2023.
Offenses Clash: Taking a Look at UCLA's Offense
The Bruins offense just might be the best Oregon has faced this year.
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Ionescu Talks College GameDay, Return to Eugene for Youth Camp
Ionescu sat down with Ducks Digest to preview her big weekend in Eugene.
Megaphone link
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcast
Listen to this episode on Stitcher
Join the Community
Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox