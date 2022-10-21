Skip to main content

PODCAST: Oregon Hosting Massive Collection of Elite Recruits vs. UCLA

The Oregon Ducks will be hosting their most impressive group of recruits this season when they take on the Bruins.
This game arguably may well be the talk of the week with as much hype as it has been receiving. With that comes a lot of recruits flocking to Eugene this weekend.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres talks with Ryan Milano to discuss this impressive list of recruits visiting the Ducks this weekend during a radio appearance on Fox Sports Eugene.

Max and Ryan discuss who will be attending this weekend's top-ten matchup against UCLA, in hopes that the Ducks may leave a mark on a few recruits still deciding what their move will be for the future.

