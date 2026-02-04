Big Ten Strength Revealed in Upcoming Winter Olympics

Out of the 232 total athletes on Team USA, 84 come from NCAA sports. In fact, the Oregon Ducks' conference, the Big Ten, boast the most athletes compared to any other conference with 24 students representing America and 51 athletes spread across the worlds' different teams.

This total leads far-and-away more than the other included power four representation of the ACC (8) and Big 12 (5). 40 of those athletes from the Big Ten will compete worldwide in women's sporting events, continuing to push the barrier forward for women in the world sporting spotlight.

Oregon's Cole Hocker, left, gestures to the crowd as he edges former Duck Matthew Centrowitz, right, for the win in the men's 1,500 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field. Eug 062721 Trial 24 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Though the Oregon Ducks will not see representation in this years' Winter Olympics (the Ducks typically see a larger number of athletes in the Summer Olympics through track and field and basketball), there's several conference competitors to cheer on in Milan. The Ducks have a club hockey team, but it is likely a ways away from producing an Olympian.

Nov 21, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CANADA; Sarah Warren of USA competes in the women's 1000m during the ISU Speedskating World Cup at Calgary Olympic Oval. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Illinois Fighting Illini: 1 Athlete

The Fighting Illini will see one of their own compete in the speed skating 500-meter race through 29 year-old Sarah Warren. Warren is not a stranger to high-level skating competition, as she's been a member of the U.S. Long Track National Team since 2022.

She graduated with a bachelor's degree in bioengineering from the Fighting Illini in 2019.

Warren competed in early Jan. for the Olympic qualifiers and came in second for the 500-meter speedskating event with a time of 38.86.

Jan 31, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) moves the puck against Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Michigan Wolverines: 4 Athletes

The Wolverines boast four first time USA Olympics athletes all on the hockey team, all of which are alumni playing on NHL teams. Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski and Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes make up the represented Wolverines, who will make their first appearance on the ice for team USA against Latvia on Feb. 12.

22 hockey players from Michigan have played for team USA over the years, including two athletes representing America in 2022 when NHL athletes were banned from competition.

USA's Taylor Heise stays focused at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY on Saturday, April 13, 2024. | Daniel DeLoach/Utica Observer-Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Minnesota Golden Gophers: 7 Athletes

Leading the Big Ten Conference in athletes going to Milan for team USA, the Golden Gophers have quite the representation in both men's and women's ice hockey. In fact, Minnesota leads all the other states for the most representation on team USA's women's ice hockey team.

Women's Team:

- Taylor Heise, Forward, one-time Olympian

- Abbey Murphy, Forward, two-time Olympian

- Kelly Pannek, Forward, three-time Olympian

- Grace Zumwinkle, Forward, two-time Olympian

- Lee Stecklein, Defenseman, four-time Olympian

Men's Team:

- Brock Faber, Defenseman, first time on Team USA's official roster with prior Olympic experience

- Jackson LaCombe, Defenseman, first-time Olympian

USA's Cayla Barnes carries the puck at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY on Thursday, April 11, 2024. | Daniel DeLoach/Utica Observer-Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State Buckeyes: 3 Athletes

The trend of hockey athletes from the Big Ten joining Team USA continues with the Ohio State Buckeyes, as Oregon's rival brought home two national championships with their women's hockey team since the Beijing Olympics in 2022.

20-year-old forward Joy Dunne is still on the Buckeye team, while former Buckeyes defenseman Cayla Barnes returns for her third winter games (she was the youngest player on the gold medal winning women's ice hockey Team USA in 2018), and forward Hannah Bilka takes her first spot on Team USA after getting a gold and silver medal on the World Championship's stage.

USA's Tessa Janecke looks for an open teammate at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Daniel DeLoach/Utica Observer-Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Penn State Nittany Lions: 1 Athlete

As the first ever Olympian from Penn State's women's ice hockey team, 21-year-old forward Tessa Janecke is the Nittany Lion's team captain. She's also the program's leader in points and goals.

“It's always an honor to get to throw on your flag,” Janecke said to the PSU Collegian. “To be able to take in that moment and appreciate what's led you to that moment, and have appreciation for Penn State and my teammates and teammates in the past as well.”

Dec 2, 2016; Austin, TX, USA; Carsten Vissering of USC competes in the 100 yard breaststroke the Texas Invite at the Lee & Joe Jamail Swim Center. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

USC Trojans: 1 Athlete

For the USC Trojans, their Olympic athlete is taking on a different sport than his usual. 28-year-old Carsten Vissering will join the Team USA bobsled team after switching his sport-of-choice from swimming to the bobsled in 2022. Prior to taking on the winter sport, Vissering took home one NCAA title and two Pac-12 titles with the Trojans, graduating in 2020.

The two-man competition starts on Feb. 16 and the four-man happens on Feb. 21.

Jun 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Sinclaire Johnson, Christina Aragon and Anna Gibson run in a women's 1,500m heat during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Washington Huskies: 1 Athlete

Another Big Ten athlete changing their sport to compete at the next level is Washington Husky Anna Gibson. The middle-distance runner for the track and field team and cross country team made the Olympic trials in 2024 for the 1500 meter event. However, Gibson changed her sport to the new Olympic event, ski mountaineering in June of 2025.

Gibson, along with her partner Cameron Smith, took home their first ever first place in the World Cup event, securing their Olympic spot. The new event combines cross-country skiing and trail running.

“He was like, ‘Here’s the deal: We’re on the edge of making the Olympics and you could contribute,’” Gibson said to 11Alive about her Olympic journey. “I was just standing there like, ‘OK, the answer is not no, but I’m not quite ready to commit yet.'”

Wisconsin forward Laila Edwards fires a shot during women’s hockey practice Wednesday, September 9/17/25, {year}, at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin Badgers: 6 Athletes

Rounding out the Big Ten athletes competing in Milan are the Wisconsin Badgers, coming in second of the schools for the most amount of Big Ten representation. The Badgers put forward six women's ice hockey competitors for Team USA. In fact 12 total past and current Badger athletes will play across the world's stage.

- Britta Curl-Salemme, Forward, first-time Olympian

- Laila Edwards, Forward, first-time Olympian

- Caroline Harvey, Defenseman, two-time Olympian

- Hilary Knight, Forward, five-time Olympian

- Ava McNaughton, Goaltender, first-time Olympian

- Kirsten Simms, Forward, first-time Olympian

Team USA's first game is against the Czech Republic on Feb. 5.