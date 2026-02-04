Big Ten Strength Revealed in Upcoming Winter Olympics
Out of the 232 total athletes on Team USA, 84 come from NCAA sports. In fact, the Oregon Ducks' conference, the Big Ten, boast the most athletes compared to any other conference with 24 students representing America and 51 athletes spread across the worlds' different teams.
This total leads far-and-away more than the other included power four representation of the ACC (8) and Big 12 (5). 40 of those athletes from the Big Ten will compete worldwide in women's sporting events, continuing to push the barrier forward for women in the world sporting spotlight.
Though the Oregon Ducks will not see representation in this years' Winter Olympics (the Ducks typically see a larger number of athletes in the Summer Olympics through track and field and basketball), there's several conference competitors to cheer on in Milan. The Ducks have a club hockey team, but it is likely a ways away from producing an Olympian.
Illinois Fighting Illini: 1 Athlete
The Fighting Illini will see one of their own compete in the speed skating 500-meter race through 29 year-old Sarah Warren. Warren is not a stranger to high-level skating competition, as she's been a member of the U.S. Long Track National Team since 2022.
She graduated with a bachelor's degree in bioengineering from the Fighting Illini in 2019.
Warren competed in early Jan. for the Olympic qualifiers and came in second for the 500-meter speedskating event with a time of 38.86.
Michigan Wolverines: 4 Athletes
The Wolverines boast four first time USA Olympics athletes all on the hockey team, all of which are alumni playing on NHL teams. Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski and Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes make up the represented Wolverines, who will make their first appearance on the ice for team USA against Latvia on Feb. 12.
22 hockey players from Michigan have played for team USA over the years, including two athletes representing America in 2022 when NHL athletes were banned from competition.
Minnesota Golden Gophers: 7 Athletes
Leading the Big Ten Conference in athletes going to Milan for team USA, the Golden Gophers have quite the representation in both men's and women's ice hockey. In fact, Minnesota leads all the other states for the most representation on team USA's women's ice hockey team.
Women's Team:
- Taylor Heise, Forward, one-time Olympian
- Abbey Murphy, Forward, two-time Olympian
- Kelly Pannek, Forward, three-time Olympian
- Grace Zumwinkle, Forward, two-time Olympian
- Lee Stecklein, Defenseman, four-time Olympian
Men's Team:
- Brock Faber, Defenseman, first time on Team USA's official roster with prior Olympic experience
- Jackson LaCombe, Defenseman, first-time Olympian
Ohio State Buckeyes: 3 Athletes
The trend of hockey athletes from the Big Ten joining Team USA continues with the Ohio State Buckeyes, as Oregon's rival brought home two national championships with their women's hockey team since the Beijing Olympics in 2022.
20-year-old forward Joy Dunne is still on the Buckeye team, while former Buckeyes defenseman Cayla Barnes returns for her third winter games (she was the youngest player on the gold medal winning women's ice hockey Team USA in 2018), and forward Hannah Bilka takes her first spot on Team USA after getting a gold and silver medal on the World Championship's stage.
Penn State Nittany Lions: 1 Athlete
As the first ever Olympian from Penn State's women's ice hockey team, 21-year-old forward Tessa Janecke is the Nittany Lion's team captain. She's also the program's leader in points and goals.
“It's always an honor to get to throw on your flag,” Janecke said to the PSU Collegian. “To be able to take in that moment and appreciate what's led you to that moment, and have appreciation for Penn State and my teammates and teammates in the past as well.”
USC Trojans: 1 Athlete
For the USC Trojans, their Olympic athlete is taking on a different sport than his usual. 28-year-old Carsten Vissering will join the Team USA bobsled team after switching his sport-of-choice from swimming to the bobsled in 2022. Prior to taking on the winter sport, Vissering took home one NCAA title and two Pac-12 titles with the Trojans, graduating in 2020.
The two-man competition starts on Feb. 16 and the four-man happens on Feb. 21.
Washington Huskies: 1 Athlete
Another Big Ten athlete changing their sport to compete at the next level is Washington Husky Anna Gibson. The middle-distance runner for the track and field team and cross country team made the Olympic trials in 2024 for the 1500 meter event. However, Gibson changed her sport to the new Olympic event, ski mountaineering in June of 2025.
Gibson, along with her partner Cameron Smith, took home their first ever first place in the World Cup event, securing their Olympic spot. The new event combines cross-country skiing and trail running.
“He was like, ‘Here’s the deal: We’re on the edge of making the Olympics and you could contribute,’” Gibson said to 11Alive about her Olympic journey. “I was just standing there like, ‘OK, the answer is not no, but I’m not quite ready to commit yet.'”
Wisconsin Badgers: 6 Athletes
Rounding out the Big Ten athletes competing in Milan are the Wisconsin Badgers, coming in second of the schools for the most amount of Big Ten representation. The Badgers put forward six women's ice hockey competitors for Team USA. In fact 12 total past and current Badger athletes will play across the world's stage.
- Britta Curl-Salemme, Forward, first-time Olympian
- Laila Edwards, Forward, first-time Olympian
- Caroline Harvey, Defenseman, two-time Olympian
- Hilary Knight, Forward, five-time Olympian
- Ava McNaughton, Goaltender, first-time Olympian
- Kirsten Simms, Forward, first-time Olympian
Team USA's first game is against the Czech Republic on Feb. 5.
