PODCAST: Upon Further Review-Oregon's Week 5 Win Over Stanford

Oregon sits at 4-1 after a strong start to Pac-12. Where does the team stand before heading to Tucson this week?
  Author:
  Publish date:

Before we officially turn the page to Oregon's week 6 opponent the Arizona Wildcats, we wanted to take a more in-depth look at the Ducks' win over the Stanford Cardinal.

Bo Nix and the offense dazzled en route to 351 rushing yards and the defense made it hard for Tanner McKee and the Stanford offense to get anything going. 

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, LockedOnDucks host Spencer McLaughlin joins the show as both he and Max Torres give their final takeaways and analysis.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Megaphone 

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

