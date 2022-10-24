PODCAST: Postgame Show Oregon Defeats UCLA 45-30
The UCLA Bruins were not able to keep up with the electric Oregon offense as the Ducks defeated the Bruins 45-30 while producing their fifth game of the season with over 500 yards of total offense.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres gives his postgame reaction to the Ducks' huge win over the Bruins while discussing their performance in week 8.
Max also dives into what the viewers had to say for their own postgame reactions after Oregon has solidified themselves atop the Pac-12 after this weekend's dominant performance.
