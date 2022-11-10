Skip to main content

PODCAST: Previewing No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington

Oregon is getting set to face rival Washington this weekend and we are here to preview this upcoming matchup.
The Ducks are starting to wrap up preparation for this weekend's game against No. 25 Washington which should be a great one to watch. 

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres is joined by Dan Raley, publisher of Inside the Huskies on Fan Nation to dive into what this game means for both teams.

The two take an in-depth look at the upcoming rivalry showdown between the Ducks and Huskies.

