Skip to main content

PODCAST: Previewing No. 8 Oregon vs. Cal

The Ducks look to continue their dominance in the Pac-12 with their latest road trip to Berkeley.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Ducks are getting set to travel to Berkley to take on Cal. It'll be there first time playing Cal on the road since falling short in 2020 against the Golden Bears.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres is joined by Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report to preview Oregon's week 9 road game.

Max and Jake both discuss the strengths of both teams heading into this weekend while also diving into what led both teams to where they are in the season.

Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Bo Nix UCLA Run
Play
Football

VIDEO: Bo Nix on Team Success, Cal Matchup

Nix's elevated play has catapulted him into the Heisman trophy conversation.

Ducks Digest
George Silva Graphic
Play
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Ducks Land JUCO OL George Silva

Oregon continues to reel in offensive linemen in 2023.

Ducks Digest
Chase Cota UCLA
Play
Football

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to No. 8 Oregon vs. Cal

All the info you need to follow this weekend's action in Berkeley.

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcast

Apple Podcast link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Bo Nix UCLA Run
Football

VIDEO: Bo Nix on Team Success, Cal Matchup

By Josh Parker
George Silva Graphic
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Ducks Land JUCO OL George Silva

By Max Torres
Chase Cota UCLA
Football

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to No. 8 Oregon vs. Cal

By Max Torres
Bucky Irving UCLA Celebration
Football

Oregon Takes Over Top Spot in SI Week 9 Pac-12 Power Rankings

By Max Torres
Dan Lanning UCLA High Five
Football

VIDEO: Dan Lanning Cal Week Press Conference

By Max Torres
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Lands Two New Big Commitments

By Josh Parker
Sam Taimani Spring Ball
Football

Lanning Updates Injury Status of Taki Taimani

By Josh Parker
Justin Wilcox
Football

Oregon vs. Cal Betting Odds

By Josh Parker