PODCAST: Previewing No. 8 Oregon vs. Cal
The Ducks are getting set to travel to Berkley to take on Cal. It'll be there first time playing Cal on the road since falling short in 2020 against the Golden Bears.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres is joined by Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report to preview Oregon's week 9 road game.
Max and Jake both discuss the strengths of both teams heading into this weekend while also diving into what led both teams to where they are in the season.
