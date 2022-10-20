PODCAST: Previewing Oregon vs. UCLA
The Oregon Ducks are two days away from hosting both College GameDay and the No. 9 UCLA Bruins at home.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres is joined by AllBruins publisher Sam Cannon where they preview this week's game between Oregon and UCLA.
Max and Sam go in depth on what to expect in this weekend's game with two juggernaut Pac-12 teams colliding at Autzen Stadium to see who wants that number one spot more in the conference.
