PODCAST: Previewing Oregon vs. UCLA

From the College GameDay hype to a top-10 showdown, both UCLA and Oregon are ready to battle it out this weekend.
The Oregon Ducks are two days away from hosting both College GameDay and the No. 9 UCLA Bruins at home.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres is joined by AllBruins publisher Sam Cannon where they preview this week's game between Oregon and UCLA.

Max and Sam go in depth on what to expect in this weekend's game with two juggernaut Pac-12 teams colliding at Autzen Stadium to see who wants that number one spot more in the conference. 

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Noah Sewell UCLA
Play
Football

Get Your Tickets to Oregon's Game vs. UCLA

Two of the Pac-12's best square off with College GameDay in town.

Ducks Digest
Sabrina Ionescu Promo Image
Play
Football

Sabrina Ionescu Named College GameDay Guest Picker

The Oregon Women's Basketball G.O.A.T. will be back at her old stomping grounds.

Ducks Digest
Chip Kelly vs. Washington
Play
Football

The Biggest Challenge UCLA Presents for Oregon

Chip Kelly and the Bruins are firing on all cylinders heading into this week's game.

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcast

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

