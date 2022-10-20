The Oregon Ducks are two days away from hosting both College GameDay and the No. 9 UCLA Bruins at home.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres is joined by AllBruins publisher Sam Cannon where they preview this week's game between Oregon and UCLA.

Max and Sam go in depth on what to expect in this weekend's game with two juggernaut Pac-12 teams colliding at Autzen Stadium to see who wants that number one spot more in the conference.

Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Megaphone link

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcast

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE