Skip to main content

PODCAST: Previewing Oregon's Recruiting Weekend vs. Utah, Latest on Matayo Uiagalelei

One final home game remains for the Ducks as they take on the Utes in a top-15 matchup. Can the Ducks reel in some recruits this weekend?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Last weekend the Ducks hosted an impressive list of recruits to watch them face off against rival Washington. Utah will be the last home game for Oregon, and they will be giving recruits a last look at what a gameday atmosphere is like in Autzen Stadium this year. 

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres previews Oregon's big recruiting weekend against Utah and gives the latest on some priority recruits for the Ducks during a radio hit on Fox Sports Eugene.

This is one of Oregon's biggest home games of the season which will allow a few recruits to witness what Dan Lanning and his staff are building for the future of the program.

Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dan Lanning Utah
Play
Football

What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Beat Utah

The latest from the Ducks' head coach after a dramatic win Saturday night.

Ducks Digest
Troy Franklin Utah Touchdown
Play
Football

Oregon Gets Revenge, Holds on to Beat Utah in 20-17 Thriller

The Ducks' defense saved the day on a night when Bo Nix wasn't 100%.

Ducks Digest
Bo Nix Utah Pregame 2
Play
Football

JUST IN: Bo Nix Available for Oregon vs. Utah

The Ducks star player will play Saturday after being a game-time decision.

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link 

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Dan Lanning Utah
Football

What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Beat Utah

By Max Torres
Troy Franklin Utah Touchdown
Football

Oregon Gets Revenge, Holds on to Beat Utah in 20-17 Thriller

By Graham Metzker
Bo Nix Utah Pregame 2
Football

JUST IN: Bo Nix Available for Oregon vs. Utah

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell Washington Intense
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 10 Utah

By Graham Metzker
Cameron Rising Arizona
Football

Five Questions With a Utah Writer Ahead of Oregon vs. Utah

By Max Torres
Steve Stephens Washington
Football

Get Your Tickets to Oregon's Nov. 19 Game vs. Utah

By Max Torres
Matayo Uigalelei Bosco November
Recruiting

SEC Program Enters the Mix for Matayo Uiagalelei

By Max Torres
Rodrick Pleasant
Recruiting

Rodrick Pleasant Previews Oregon Official Visit

By Max Torres