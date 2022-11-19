PODCAST: Previewing Oregon's Recruiting Weekend vs. Utah, Latest on Matayo Uiagalelei
Last weekend the Ducks hosted an impressive list of recruits to watch them face off against rival Washington. Utah will be the last home game for Oregon, and they will be giving recruits a last look at what a gameday atmosphere is like in Autzen Stadium this year.
On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres previews Oregon's big recruiting weekend against Utah and gives the latest on some priority recruits for the Ducks during a radio hit on Fox Sports Eugene.
This is one of Oregon's biggest home games of the season which will allow a few recruits to witness what Dan Lanning and his staff are building for the future of the program.
