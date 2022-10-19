Skip to main content

PODCAST: Setting the Stage for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 9 UCLA

The Ducks will be going into a big time Pac-12 battle this weekend coming of the bye week.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Game week preparation is underway in Eugene as the No. 10 Oregon Ducks get ready to host the No. 9 UCLA Bruins at home this weekend.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast Max Torres is joined by the host of LockedOn Ducks, Spencer McLaughlin where they give an early look at this weekend's exciting matchup between the top Pac-12 performers.

Both Max and Spencer dive into detail on what got both the Ducks and Bruins to where they are now and how well they matchup against each other on both sides of the ball.

Make sure to like, rate, review, comment, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dylan Williams LB Poly
Play
Recruiting

Oregon a Top School for Dylan Williams After Decommitting from USC

One of 2024's top linebacker breaks down his decision and gives the latest.

Member Exclusive
Bo Nix and O-Line Stanford
Play
Football

Oregon vs. UCLA Score Predictions

Can the Ducks come away with a win over a top-10 opponent?

Ducks Digest
Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA
Play
Football

SI Week 8 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

Taking stock of the conference of champions.

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher 

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Dylan Williams LB Poly
Recruiting

Oregon a Top School for Dylan Williams After Decommitting from USC

By Max Torres
Member Exclusive
Bo Nix and O-Line Stanford
Football

Oregon vs. UCLA Score Predictions

By Max Torres
Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA
Football

SI Week 8 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By Max Torres
Kris Hutson UCLA 2021
Football

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 9 UCLA Betting Odds

By Eric Berniker
Kodi DeCambra Oregon Visit Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Recruiting Visitor List vs. UCLA

By Max Torres
Bryan Addison BYU
Football

Lanning Provides Injury Updates on Jones, Addison, Cardwell

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell Stanford
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Oregon vs. Cal

By Josh Parker
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Lipe Moala Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres